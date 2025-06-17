James Gunn Criticizes Film Industry’s Downfall Due to Unfinished Scripts

James Gunn recently shared his concerns about the current state of the film industry, attributing its decline to the practice of producing movies without having finished scripts. This insight, along with his critique of Marvel’s increased output strategy during the Disney+ era, highlights significant challenges facing Hollywood today. Gunn, known for his meticulous approach at DC Studios, emphasizes the importance of solid screenplays as foundational to successful filmmaking.

The Script-First Approach

James Gunn has consistently maintained that no superhero film under his leadership at DC Studios will commence without a completed script. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, he elaborated on this perspective, citing unfinished screenplays as a core reason behind what he calls the “dying film industry.” Gunn insisted, “People aren’t avoiding movies because they don’t want to watch them or because home screens have gotten better. It’s because films are being made without a finished screenplay.”

Gunn pointed out a situation at DC Studios where a project was halted despite its greenlit status because the screenplay wasn’t ready. He praised the scripts of recent projects like “Supergirl” and “Lanterns” for being exceptionally strong, allowing these films to proceed with confidence.

Marvel’s Production Pressure

Gunn is no stranger to Marvel Studios, having directed multiple “Guardians of the Galaxy” films. He observed that the company’s push for increased production to support Disney+ negatively impacted its universe. According to Gunn, Disney’s demands weren’t fair and ultimately “killed” Marvel’s momentum. Unlike Marvel, Gunn ensures that DC Studios isn’t mandated to meet a fixed quota of films and shows each year. Instead, the focus is on delivering high-quality content.

Building the DC Universe

With Gunn’s new “Superman” film about to hit theaters, the DC Universe is set to expand. Besides “Superman” and “Supergirl,” upcoming projects include films centered around Batman and Wonder Woman. Gunn emphasized that Batman’s characterization is crucial to the DC Universe’s success. He’s collaborating with writers to capture a version of Batman that’s distinct and necessary, avoiding a campy interpretation.

Gunn expressed more comfort developing Wonder Woman, as there haven’t been as many portrayals of her character. He is keen on ensuring that both Batman and Wonder Woman have compelling reasons to exist within the DC narrative. “Batman has to have a reason for existing,” Gunn emphasized, focusing on crafting a fresh take that engages audiences while avoiding overexposure.

For a more comprehensive read, visit Rolling Stone’s website for the full interview with James Gunn. “Superman” is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 11, under the Warner Bros. banner.