Jake and Logan Paul Inspire Troops During Pentagon Visit

In a significant appearance just before National POW/MIA Recognition Day, YouTube stars and boxing enthusiasts Jake and Logan Paul addressed a group of military personnel at the Pentagon. The event highlighted their commitment to honoring those who serve the country.

Logan Paul’s Inspiring Message

From the podium, Logan Paul shared his reflections on the experience of visiting the Pentagon, describing it as “a cool experience.” He emphasized the extraordinary dedication of service members, stating, “I don’t think there is any greater commitment to sacrifice than those who are willing to live, die and fight for their country.”

Documented Visit and Engagement with Leaders

The brothers’ visit was captured in a video and photographs shared on the Department of Defense’s page on X, formerly known as Twitter. The footage featured service members attentively listening to the siblings, showcasing smiles and camaraderie, as well as moments with Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

Meeting with Treasury Secretary

On the same day, Jake Paul also met with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. In a post featuring images from their meeting, Bessent remarked, “Jake’s path from content creator to entrepreneur and professional boxer is a distinctly American story.”

Great to welcome @jakepaul to the Treasury Department today. Jake’s path from content creator to entrepreneur and professional boxer is a distinctly American story. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/7Pn0EGbOy0 — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) September 18, 2026

Future Endeavors

Recently, Jake and Logan Paul secured a deal for a fight competition series with Hulu and ESPN, marking a significant step in their careers beyond social media. The series, which was initially dubbed Fight Island, aims to resonate with a young, male demographic, representing a bold move from Disney.

The upcoming show is produced by Brent Montgomery’s Wheelhouse, known for popular series like Netflix’s Million Dollar Secret and A&E’s Duck Dynasty reboot, as well as Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions.