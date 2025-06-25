Jackie Siegel Defends Kristin Chenoweth Amid National Anthem Controversy

‘Queen of Versailles’ Jackie Siegel Backs Kristin Chenoweth Over National Anthem Slander

In a show of solidarity, ‘Queen of Versailles’ star Jackie Siegel has come to the defense of Broadway powerhouse Kristin Chenoweth amidst recent criticism regarding her rendition of the National Anthem. Jackie passionately supports Kristin, proclaiming her extraordinary talent and emphasizing the emotional connection that performance brings, particularly during tough times.

Jackie’s Strong Support

Jackie Siegel is standing firm against the slander directed at Kristin Chenoweth for her National Anthem performance. When approached by TMZ outside the Beverly Hills Hotel, Jackie expressed her admiration, noting that there were no complaints in her circle after hearing Kristin sing. “If anything, they were shocked by how long she held those notes and how high she soared,” Jackie shared, highlighting the impressive nature of Kristin’s performance.

A Personal Connection

For Jackie, Kristin’s voice carries even more significance during a trying chapter in her own life, marked by the recent loss of her sister to an overdose and the passing of her husband, David Siegel, in April. Jackie feels that Kristin’s music has been a source of strength, allowing her to find solace amidst her grief. “Her voice is helping me survive one of the darkest chapters of my life,” Jackie mentioned, illustrating the deep personal connection she feels with the Broadway star.

Praised Performance

Jackie’s respect for Kristin’s talent extends beyond the National Anthem. She enthusiastically applauds Kristin’s stage performance in the ‘Queen of Versailles’ musical, even claiming that her children believe Kristin portrays her better than she does herself. This level of admiration reflects the profound impact Kristin has had on Jackie, both personally and professionally.

Future Ventures

Despite the challenges she has faced, Jackie isn’t slowing down. Exciting news is on the horizon as she hints at a new documentary in the works, suggesting that there are still stories to tell and experiences to share. Jackie’s resilience and passion for her craft remain undeterred, proving that she is as committed to her narrative as ever, all while championing talent like Kristin Chenoweth.