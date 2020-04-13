J.Lo Has Funny Instagram Dance off With Her Ex-Lover Diddy & A-Rod Confesses He’s a Huge Follower

Jennifer Lopez likewise kept in mind that she was caring for Diddy’s beard, and happily quipped that she ‘taught’ her ex-BF his salsa dancing relocates!

Jennifer Lopez, 50, simply rejoined with her ex-boyfriend Diddy, 50, for an Instagram dance-off, and it was everything! The previous pair were signed up with by Jen’s existing boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, 44, for the April 12 get-together, and it ends up the baseball celebrity is a substantial follower of the rap artist! “Puffy, you have to know this! Because I don’t think you know this. THIS guy right here is your biggest fan from the Bad Boy era,” Jen stated as she remained on Alex’s lap, happily calling her ex-spouse by his old label. “You and Mase are his heroes. Like every party we do — anything we do — it’s like, ‘Put on Puffy and Mase! Put on Puffy and Mase!’ So you’re going to have to do one of those joints for us,” she begged.

With a beer in hand, Diddy was more than game to proceed with his dancing marathon, which was raising money for the Team Love x Direct Relief COVID-19 Fund. “‘Mo Money, Mo Problems’? Anything with Mase in it!” Jennifer recommended, dropping her girlfriend’s preferred song (side note: we sense we currently understand what Jen and Alex are most likely to be dancing to on their big day). Hilariously, Diddy had a new emotional idea off his 1997 album No Way Out. “You know what we should do? We should do the «Been Around The World’ Remix!» he stated”. As diehard followers will certainly keep in mind, Jennifer starred as Diddy’s love interest, the Princess of Tunisia, in the first video, which likewise included an attractive salsa series. Diddy, after that, added, “You understand — that’s just for real, real [fans]. Let’s rock! New York!” as his kids Quincy, 28, Justin, 26, and Christian, 22, joined him behind-the-scenes.

The triad happily sung along to the old-fashioned track, and Diddy was also able to get A-Rod on his feet. “Yo, A-Rod come on! Get up! Yay!” Diddy asked. Jennifer and Alex appeared like they were having the very best time as they absorbed the sunlight in the yard, where they’ve been investing lots of time in quarantine. “You need to dance-sing to me!” Jen asked for, as Diddy continued to rap song with a Ciroc container of vodka in hand. It was so adorable to listen to Diddy call her “J”, which took us right back to the great ol’ days!

J.Lo and Diddy didn’t quit there, and maintained the event selecting the Spanish song Suavemente by Elvis Crespo! Of course, there’s no competitors when it concerns salsa dance, yet Diddy epically tried his best to stay on par with the Bronx indigenous. “I probably taught you that! Did I teach you that?” the previous American Idol judge quipped as Diddy chuckled. She took place to praise Diddy’s brand-new quarantine salt-and-pepper beard, which he happily displayed in an Instagram message on Mar. 31. “Look at that beard!” she stated, as Diddy reacted “You like the beard?” Jen took place, “You know I like that!”.

Jennifer and Diddy — birthed Sean Combs — initially started dating back in 1999 after he produced her On The 6 track Feelin’ So Good, including Big Pun and Fat Joe. The sets’ most striking look went to the 2000 Grammy Awards when the Wedding Planner celebrity shook her renowned green Versace outfit on the red carpet. The pair split in 2001 after two years with each other, with Diddy at some point rejoining with his late ex-spouse Kim Porter and Jen wedding her former professional dancer Chris Judd…