Inside the Lennon Legacy: Sean and Julian's Inheritance

On December 8, 1980, the world lost one of its most influential musicians, John Lennon. His final day commenced in a seemingly ordinary fashion, beginning with a cozy breakfast at Café La Fortuna alongside his wife, Yoko Ono, with whom he had shared 11 years of marriage. Following this, Lennon visited the Viz-à-Viz salon for a haircut before returning to the Dakota, their residence on Central Park West, where they had lived since 1973. It was here that a significant photographic session unfolded, led by the acclaimed photographer Annie Leibovitz, who was capturing the couple for Rolling Stone.

The Iconic Photo Shoot

Annie Leibovitz recalled the moment vividly, noting, “John came to the door in a black leather jacket,” giving way to an early Beatle appearance that surprised her. While Leibovitz understood that Rolling Stone editor-in-chief Jann Wenner desired a solo image of Lennon, the artist had different plans. “I want to be with her,” Lennon expressed, prioritizing his bond with Ono over artistic expectations.

A Lasting Image of Love

The resulting photograph, now iconic, depicts a completely naked Lennon curled around a fully clothed Ono, who declined to undress, lying on a plush white carpet in their living room. Leibovitz reflected on the moment years later, stating, “I remember peeling the Polaroid and him looking at it and saying, ‘This is it. This is our relationship.’” This intimate portrayal was later used as the cover for Rolling Stone‘s tribute issue following Lennon’s tragic death, rather than the originally intended release that would have celebrated their album Double Fantasy.

Inheritance and Legacy