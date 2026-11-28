In a recent interview with TMZ, actor Danny Trejo revealed that he attempted to withdraw from the pro-ICE film “Pawn Shop,” produced by Ben Shapiro’s The Daily Wire. Trejo claimed he was met with threats of litigation, stating, “They’d sue the hell out of me” if he tried to back out of the project.

Trejo’s Controversial Involvement

During the interview, Trejo explained, “You know what? I tried, and they said no, they’d sue the hell out of me. So I just didn’t say what they wanted me to say. You know, I just changed the lyrics a little… the first thing I said, they told me they’d sue me.” This response follows a previous backlash he received regarding his participation in the film, where he affirmed his support for immigrants, stating, “I am not pro-ICE.”

Trejo had previously made a statement expressing his pride in his Mexican heritage while emphasizing his pro-immigrant stance. “I am a proud Mexican who has always been and will always be a supporter of my community,” he stated after the initial criticism surfaced. He reiterated his role as an actor focused on storytelling, commenting, “I know where I come from and I know our struggles.”

Family Support and Clarifications

Following Trejo’s remarks, his son, Gilbert, addressed growing concerns regarding his father’s views. He posted on Instagram, revealing that the cast only became aware of Shapiro’s involvement two weeks into filming. “My dad has never heard of Ben Shapiro,” he clarified, adding that he had to explain who Shapiro is and his political views to Trejo. Gilbert highlighted the contractual obligations preventing his father from speaking out against Shapiro or the film without facing lawsuits for breach of contract.

The Film’s Synopsis and Context

The film’s logline paints a tense scenario: “When a Minneapolis riot forces a young ICE officer to complete a high-stakes arrest alone after his partner is killed, he is hunted through the streets by a furious mob intent on freeing the prisoner and punishing anyone who still upholds the law.” Set against a backdrop of chaos, the story explores themes of law versus disorder as ordinary individuals are caught in a modern-day siege of honor.

Additional Backlash for Other Actors

Trejo is not alone in facing scrutiny for collaborating with Shapiro. Actor Rob Lowe has recently received backlash for starring in “Confession,” another film associated with The Daily Wire. In a conversation with writer Coleman Hughes on his podcast, Lowe candidly stated that his representatives were hesitant about the project, with many advising against working with Shapiro. “There were people who were definitely like, ‘Are you crazy?’” he recalled, asserting his non-partisan stance and experience in both political realms.

As the controversy unfolds, Variety has reached out to The Daily Wire for comments regarding Trejo’s claims, but as of this writing, no response has been released.