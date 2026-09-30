India Hemsworth Shines as a Young Rodeo Champion

The world of rodeo is getting a fresh face, and it belongs to none other than India Hemsworth, the 14-year-old daughter of Marvel star Chris Hemsworth and actress Elsa Pataky. Showcasing some impressive skills that mirror her father’s athleticism, India has made waves in the rodeo scene, proving that talent runs in the family.

India’s Impressive Rodeo Debut

On September 30, Chris Hemsworth shared an exciting video on his Instagram account, highlighting a recent competition where India took center stage. The announcer introduced her as she charged into the ring riding a bucking bull, captivating everyone present. India managed to stay on for an impressive nine seconds, during which the crowd erupted in cheers, clearly amazed by her skill.

A Proud Father’s Support

Chris, who also shares 12-year-old twin boys Sasha and Tristan with Elsa, expressed immense pride in his daughter’s accomplishment. In his Instagram post caption, he affectionately referred to India as a “savage,” emphasizing her standout performance as the only girl in the competition. “Took home the win proud moment,” he added, highlighting her success in the event.

Encouragement from Dad

Prior to the competition, Chris took on the role of hype man for India, encouraging her with a light-hearted tease. In a second video shared before the rodeo started, he asked, “How you feeling India? Are you gonna hang on? Seven seconds?” His support clearly played a role in bolstering her confidence as she prepared to compete.