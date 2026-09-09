Ilya Khrzhanovsky Addresses Ukrainian Fury: A Call for Unity

At the Venice Film Festival, dissenting Russian filmmaker Ilya Khrzhanovsky faced criticism from Ukrainian officials regarding his latest work, “DAU.” In light of the ongoing war in Ukraine, he took a definitive stance, emphasizing his position on the conflict.

Khrzhanovsky’s Stance on the War

“My position about the Russia-Ukraine war has been very clear from the beginning,” Khrzhanovsky stated. “Even before the full invasion in 2022, I expressed my thoughts on it multiple times.” His commitment to peace was evident as he expressed: “The only thing I can wish for is peace and success for the Ukrainian government to succeed in the best possible way, to save the country and to win this war.”

Clarifying Project Funding

Addressing concerns regarding the film’s financial backing, he acknowledged the role of oligarch Sergei Adoniev, who was the first financier of the “DAU” project from 2008 to 2019. “His generous support was great and very important for the art project,” Khrzhanovsky explained. However, he noted that the project’s financing dynamic has evolved significantly over the last seven years, distancing itself from past affiliations.

On Actor’s Choices

When asked about his lead actor Teodor Currentzis, who has been criticized for not denouncing Russian leadership, Khrzhanovsky reflected: “I can criticize myself for things. I prefer to judge myself for how I act. Some people choose what I don’t like, and I think everyone is responsible for their own choices.”

About ‘DAU’ and Its Background

Inspired by Soviet physicists involved in atomic bomb development, “DAU” depicts the life of scientist Lev Landau (nicknamed Dau) over four decades in the Soviet Union, spanning from 1928 to 1968. The film, which runs 3 hours and 15 minutes, is a culmination of two decades of Khrzhanovsky’s expansive “DAU” project, integrating elements of film, television, and art. Prior installments, “DAU. Degeneration” and “DAU. Natasha,” premiered in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

Controversy Surrounding the Film

The film’s selection for competition at Venice sparked controversy, leading to a joint statement from the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Culture, and the Ukrainian Embassy in Italy. They expressed concern over showcasing a project linked to the Russian state amid ongoing aggression in Ukraine, labeling it as a “deeply worrying signal.”

Defending Artistic Expression

In response to the backlash, Venice artistic director Alberto Barbera defended the inclusion of “DAU,” describing Khrzhanovsky as a “Russian dissident” who has faced state persecution. “He has taken a stand against the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” Barbera affirmed, lamenting the “inexplicable smear campaign” against the film.

Addressing Past Allegations