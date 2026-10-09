Identical Twin Sisters Secretly Wed Identical Twin Brothers

In an enchanting tale of love and serendipity, identical twin sisters Camille Kitt and Kennerly Kitt, known to their fans as The Harp Twins, found their perfect matches in another set of identical twins, Dromil Volfgang and Dromal Volfgang. The couples first crossed paths in 2019, leading to an extraordinary romance that culminated in double weddings on February 22, 2022, at precisely 2:22 p.m.

Secret Marriages and Bold Love

For years, the twins kept their unions under wraps, only revealing their joyous news on their fourth anniversary. This playful secrecy added an element of surprise to their love story, which they eventually shared with the world.

Commenting on public perception, Dromal expressed, “Some people are like, ‘That’s weird.’ We’re like, ‘Well, maybe you’re weird.’” His brother Dromil added, “There’s a natural tendency of non-twins to not understand or approve of a really close relationship.” Their sentiments reveal the unique bond shared not just between the sisters and brothers, but also within the twin dynamic that some might find difficult to comprehend.

A Chance Meeting at a Concert

The Kitt twins, now both 35 years old, first developed a close friendship with the Volfgang twins during a concert. After seeing The Harp Twins perform, the Volfgang brothers excitedly waited to meet them, bringing along black-and-white portraits they had drawn of the sisters. This chance meeting sparked a deep connection that would eventually evolve into lasting love.