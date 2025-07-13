ICE Protests at Summit Enrage Trump’s Border Czar

The intensifying debate over immigration enforcement took center stage at a recent conservative summit, where former White House “border czar” Tom Homan reacted strongly to protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The summit, which emphasized President Trump’s immigration policies, was marked by heated exchanges and a clear division over the handling of undocumented migrants.

Protesters Spark Controversy at Conservative Gathering

Tom Homan, known for his unwavering stance on immigration, was visibly upset by demonstrators outside the summit. “You want some? Come get some,” he challenged, targeting those opposing ICE in graphic terms. His comments underscored the contentious atmosphere surrounding immigration and enforcement at the event, which was reported by various media outlets including Fox News.

Alongside Homan, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem played a contrasting role, balancing the aggressive rhetoric with moments of solemn reflection. Beginning her speech with a prayer, Noem sought to convey a softer image while reaffirming support for Trump’s immigration measures.

Trump’s Immigration Agenda Under Scrutiny

The summit, organized by Turning Point USA in Tampa Bay, featured numerous conservative figures, each echoing support for the Trump administration’s hardline immigration approach. Homan highlighted ongoing initiatives, bolstered by billions allocated by Congress to expand ICE. He declared that probable cause was unnecessary for detentions, as agents operated based on appearance, indicating a possible increase in enforcement activities especially in Democratic-majority cities.

Debate Over Enforcement Tactics Intensifies

Homan’s address was interrupted by a heckler, whom he dismissed with scorn, provoking the audience to chant “USA! USA!” He disparaged protesters again later, characterizing them as out of touch with reality. “These people think they’re going to stop ICE or Border Patrol from doing their job. They’ve got another thing coming,” he asserted.

Meanwhile, Kristi Noem emphasized values rooted in faith and American tradition. Despite the criticism that Trump’s policies face from even some Christian leaders, Noem reinforced the spiritual aspects of immigration enforcement, drawing parallels with historical figures like George Washington. She reminded attendees of the importance of balancing firm policy with moral principles.

Polarizing Figures and Speeches

The event, which included a diverse roster of speakers such as Tulsi Gabbard, Tucker Carlson, and Russell Brand, demonstrated a wide-ranging spectrum of perspectives within the conservative movement. Brand’s unconventional speech highlighted his transformation, adding a unique element to proceedings dominated by immigration discussions.

As debates over immigration continue to polarize the nation, the summit served as a microcosm of broader national tensions. With challenging rhetoric and calls for more aggressive enforcement, the event encapsulated the growing divide over how to address issues surrounding undocumented migrants.