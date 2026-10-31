Deep Purple Delays Shows Following Ian Gillan’s Health Scare

Legendary rock band Deep Purple has announced the postponement of their concerts this weekend due to a “medical emergency” involving lead singer Ian Gillan. The band was scheduled to perform at the QI Arena in Leipzig and Sporthalle in Hamburg but will be unable to do so as Gillan is currently hospitalized in Germany.

Deep Purple’s Statement on the Situation

In a heartfelt statement released on Saturday, the band expressed their disappointment: “With great disappointment, Deep Purple must announce that they are unable to perform as scheduled tonight at the QI Arena (Leipzig) and tomorrow evening at the Sporthalle (Hamburg). This comes as a result of a medical emergency involving Ian Gillan, which has resulted in his current hospitalization.” The nature of Gillan’s medical issue remains unspecified; however, the band conveyed hope for a quick resolution, indicating that they are already looking into rescheduling the cancelled performances.

Upcoming Tour Plans

Deep Purple reassured fans that they understand the frustration caused by this unexpected announcement. “We understand that this announcement comes at short notice and share the disappointment of all our wonderful fans that we are unable to perform in Leipzig and Hamburg,” they stated. The group is working towards identifying a suitable time to reschedule the two shows.

Despite the setback, Deep Purple is still poised to continue their European tour, which is set to resume on November 3 in Dortmund, Germany. The tour will continue until it culminates at the renowned Royal Albert Hall in London on November 25, before heading to Latin America for a December tour.

Gillan’s Health and Band History

Gillan’s health scare comes shortly after former Deep Purple vocalist and bassist Glenn Hughes shared that he was recovering from an extensive open-heart surgery that lasted 10 hours. Notably, Hughes had stepped in for Gillan during the band’s “Mark II” lineup from 1969 to 1973, a period marked by the release of iconic albums such as Deep Purple in Rock and Machine Head.