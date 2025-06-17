‘How to Train Your Dragon’ Soars in U.K.-Ireland Opening

The highly anticipated “How to Train Your Dragon” soared into the U.K. and Ireland cinemas, dominating the box office with an impressive opening weekend. This beloved franchise’s latest installment captured audiences’ imaginations, generating a stunning £8.1 million ($11 million), according to Comscore. With a blend of adventure and heartwarming storytelling, the film continues its magical legacy across the region.

Box Office Success

Universal’s “How to Train Your Dragon” didn’t just make an entry—it made a grand one. With its substantial earnings, the film comfortably led the weekend box office, appealing to both returning fans and new viewers alike. This cinematic triumph reflects the ongoing popularity of the series, which has become a staple in family entertainment.

Competing Releases

Walt Disney‘s “Lilo & Stitch” gracefully settled into second place in its fourth week, adding $1.9 million to its coffers for a cumulative total of $45.1 million. Paramount’s “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” secured third with $1.6 million, while Black Bear’s “The Salt Path” maintained fourth, earning $804,146, reaching an overall $8.1 million. Lionsgate U.K.’s “From The World of John Wick: Ballerina” claimed fifth, amassing £788,495 for a two-week total of $3.5 million.

Notable Performances

Following closely, Sony’s “Karate Kid: Legends” achieved sixth place with $640,665. Warner Bros.’ “Final Destination: Bloodlines” captured seventh, generating $413,677 to amass $15 million over five weeks. Universal’s “The Ballad Of Wallis Island” positioned itself in eighth, grossing $325,998, while Trafalgar Releasing’s “Peppa Meets The Baby Cinema Experience” stayed strong in ninth with $208,951. Finally, “Clown In a Cornfield” rounded out the top ten, earning $175,969, bringing its total to $349,705.

Upcoming Attractions

The cinematic landscape this weekend in the U.K. and Ireland offers a captivating array of releases. Among them, Sony Pictures’ eagerly awaited “28 Years Later,” helmed by Danny Boyle, promises a thrilling continuation of his renowned post-apocalyptic series, featuring a stellar cast. Disney is also returning with “Elio.” Additionally, Curzon reintroduces “Hidden” (“Cache”) for fans of psychological thrillers, while Sovereign Film Distribution presents “Red Path.”

Documentaries also make their mark with “The Last Journey,” “A Sip Of Irish”—which celebrates Ireland’s culinary contributions—and “Holloway,” offering an in-depth look at the historic women’s prison. Notable Indian offerings include “Kuberaa” and “Sitaare Zameen Par,” while “Pip and Posy: Sandpit Friends” caters to younger audiences.

The success of “How to Train Your Dragon” in the U.K. and Ireland is a testament to the film’s universal appeal and the enduring charm of its story. As audiences continue to flock to theatres, this latest installment promises to keep the magic alive for viewers of all ages.