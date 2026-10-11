How 'Happy Days' Sparked Anson Williams' Singing Journey

In a recent conversation on the “Still Here Hollywood Podcast,” Anson Williams, best known for his role as Potsie Weber in the iconic sitcom “Happy Days,” shared how he turned to a side hustle in music to supplement his income during the show’s early years. The 77-year-old actor highlighted the economic realities of the 1970s, revealing that his salary on “Happy Days” was far from lucrative by today’s standards.

Making Music to Boost Earnings

Reflecting on his time on the show, Williams stated, “On ‘Happy Days,’ we didn’t have the same salaries they have today. Not even close. Nine hundred dollars an episode, $1,200 an episode. It was fine back then, but…it’s not a lifetime of earnings there.” After learning about the financial success that fellow actors David Cassidy from “The Partridge Family” and Barry Williams from “The Brady Bunch” were experiencing through their musical performances, Williams had an epiphany. He thought, “Wait a minute. I sing. If I can convince Garry to put a band on the show, maybe I can get booked, and maybe I can get some extra income.”

Williams shared he pitched the idea for him to sing on the show in order to make more money. (Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Pursuing Opportunities on Stage

Upon discussing his idea with Garry Marshall, the creator of “Happy Days,” Williams proposed forming a band to perform at Arnold’s, the beloved diner on the show. Marshall humorously set the stage, telling him he would have to sing to a bulldog, quipping, “If you’re good, I get laughs. If you’re bad, I get laughs. You’re going to sing the bulldog.”

Williams took the challenge and soon the audience responded positively. “Then the letters start coming in, and he goes ‘The people like it. The people like it.’ He goes, ‘We’ll do more. You’re in charge of it though,'” he recalled. This led Williams to sign with a major agent and embark on a successful music career, performing at state fairs for the next decade.

A Career Transformed

Looking back, Williams credited this musical venture as a pivotal point in his career. He noted that it was “just a whole other life experience” that provided him with better financial stability. When he achieved success as a musician, Marshall expressed pride in Williams for finding a way to enhance the show while also uplifting his own career. “You found an opportunity, and you’re helping the show,” Marshall told him.

Williams previously shared with Fox News Digital that the show was on the verge of being cancelled. (ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

From Near Cancellations to Lasting Impact

During his chat with Fox News Digital in March 2024, Williams elaborated on the struggles the show faced, revealing that it had plummeted to the 48th position in ratings and was close to cancellation. Marshall and director Jerry Paris brainstormed a shift in the show’s format, deciding to create a live audience atmosphere. This change revitalized the series, boosting it to become the number one show globally.

Williams recounted how Marshall encouraged him and his co-stars to leverage their fame for significant causes, emphasizing the importance of shining a light on deserving issues. Post-“Happy Days,” Williams transitioned to directing, helming episodes of several popular shows such as “Beverly Hills, 90210,” “Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” and “Charmed.”

After “Happy Days” ended, Williams transitioned into working as a television director. (Rachel Luna/Getty Images)

Cultivating a Legacy of Impact