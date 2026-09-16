How Emma Slater's Romance with Alan Bersten Shapes DWTS Competition

Emma Slater recently opened up about her relationship with fellow dancer Alan Bersten, reflecting on how their romantic involvement impacts their performance on the competitive stage of Dancing With the Stars. The duo’s connection blossomed from a solid friendship to a romantic partnership, with Slater humorously attributing her “cha-cha moves” as part of what caught Bersten’s attention. She shared, “We’ve always been really good friends, and now we have a great relationship. It feels really good.”

Balancing Love and Competition

With both Slater and Bersten immersed in the demands of their careers, they face the challenge of balancing their schedules. Bersten candidly admitted that nurturing their relationship amid the whirlwind of dance rehearsals and performances requires extra effort. “We get to travel a lot,” he explained. “And we try to enjoy the cities and the moments, the dinners, and just our little dog Jeff as much as we can. And that’s what really grounds me.”

Supporting Each Other Through Stress

Slater echoed Bersten’s sentiments, emphasizing the importance of mutual support. She noted, “If you find enjoyment in that and you’re able to support each other whilst doing seemingly stressful things, it’s not so stressful.” Their ability to find joy in each other’s company, even during hectic times, adds a layer of comfort to their relationship, allowing them to thrive both personally and professionally.