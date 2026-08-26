Survivor Season 51 Cast Unveiled: Jeff Probst Shares Exclusive Photos

The highly anticipated 51st season of Survivor is gearing up for an exciting new chapter as CBS unveils its latest group of aspiring castaways.

Meet the New Contestants

Following the conclusion of its landmark 50th season, which saw Aubry Bracco crowned champion, the show prepares to introduce a fresh batch of competitors. This season will feature an entirely new lineup of contestants, including:

Aaliyah , a chef and baker hailing from New Jersey

, a chef and baker hailing from New Jersey Alexis , a criminal defense attorney

, a criminal defense attorney Ana , a voice actor based in Toronto

, a voice actor based in Toronto Brady, a professional wrestler who intends to dominate the competition

Brady’s Ambition

In a cast introduction video released on August 26, Brady expressed his determination, stating, “Everyone looks at me and probably thinks big dumb jock. I hope so, bro. I’m gonna push the envelope. The second they let off the gas pedal I’m going to use this brain I got to get after them.”

A Diverse Group of Competitors

Also joining the ranks are Iowa farmer Carter, HR representative Christian, video game enthusiast and self-identified “dork” Kilby, and Irish farmer Lewis, among others, all set to test their skills in the dramatic environment of Fiji. Each contestant aims to outwit, outplay, and outlast their rivals in pursuit of the title of Sole Survivor.

The Open Era of Survivor

At the end of the previous season, host Jeff Probst introduced the upcoming installment as “the Open Era of Survivor,” suggesting that this new cast will face unprecedented challenges and opportunities.