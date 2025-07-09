Hopeless Records Gains Momentum with Fat Wreck Chords Deal

Punk music fans have a new reason to celebrate as Hopeless Records, a significant player in the punk rock scene, announces its acquisition of the catalog from iconic label Fat Wreck Chords. This strategic move marks a milestone in the industry’s landscape, blending the legacies of two influential entities. With Hopeless Records at the helm and a commitment to preserving the essence of Fat Wreck Chords, this partnership promises an exciting future for punk music. The acquisition, which brings together decades of musical heritage, is a testament to the enduring impact of punk culture.

The Acquisition’s Core Details

Hopeless Records, co-founded by Louis Posen, has secured the catalog rights of Fat Wreck Chords, a label renowned for representing seminal punk bands such as NOFX and Rise Against. While financial specifics remain undisclosed, the agreement includes significant terms like clearing all unrecouped balances for the artists currently signed with Fat Wreck. An innovative aspect of this partnership is Hopeless’s adoption of a “no-new-signings policy,” ensuring that resources are concentrated on the existing roster.

Despite the acquisition, Fat Mike (Michael John Burkett) and Erin Kelly-Burkett will retain ownership of the Fat Wreck Chords name, logo, and trademark. This arrangement respects the label’s unique identity while providing an opportunity for Hopeless Records to guide its catalog into the future.

Legacy and Relationships

Since its establishment in 1993, Hopeless Records has made its mark by collaborating with popular punk and metal artists, including Avenged Sevenfold and All Time Low. Fat Wreck Chords, founded in 1990, remains a cornerstone in punk history, with deep-rooted relationships with its artists and fans. The partnership is described by Posen, Fat Mike, and Kelly-Burkett as a “full-circle moment,” born out of a friendship spanning nearly 30 years. Posen credits Fat Wreck Chords with helping lay the groundwork for his own label.

“The opportunity to lead the history, catalog, and roster of Fat Wreck Chords into the future, alongside Mike and Erin, is the honor and privilege of my 30-year career,” Posen shared enthusiastically. “We are deeply committed to honoring and continuing the remarkable history of Fat Wreck Chords.”

A Future with Trust and Legacy

For Fat Mike and Kelly-Burkett, the decision to partner with Hopeless Records was guided by trust and respect for Posen’s vision. After considering various offers, they determined that Hopeless Records was the best choice to uphold the legacy of Fat Wreck Chords. “Erin and I realized that Hopeless was the only choice,” Fat Mike said, highlighting his trust in Posen’s ethical approach.

Kelly-Burkett expressed both excitement and trepidation about the transition: “FAT has been my baby for 35 years. To me, it’s more than a label; it’s a community, a home, and a legacy built from the ground up.” Her confidence in Posen and the Hopeless team reassures her that the label she cherishes is in capable hands.

By joining forces, Hopeless Records and Fat Wreck Chords aim to bolster the punk genre while preserving the rich history and passion embedded in their shared culture. This partnership symbolizes a promising chapter for both labels, where the legacy of punk can continue to thrive and evolve.