Hongjoong of ATEEZ Reveals Meaning Behind His Solo Anthem

In April, ATEEZ leader Hongjoong returned to Coachella, but this time as an observer rather than a performer. Two years prior, he and his group made history by being the first K-pop boy band to grace the Indio Valley stage. This recent trip allowed him to soak in the creativity around him, leading to numerous inspirations. During the event, he connected with various artists, including Teddy Swims, PinkPantheress, Central Cee, Swae Lee, and Daesung of BIGBANG. “I really love to experience everywhere,” he shares.

Following his Coachella experience, Hongjoong returned to Los Angeles, where he crafted an atmospheric pop song titled “ENOuGH,” featuring the artist Bazzi. The track, set to release on September 18, showcases a relaxed but emotionally charged essence, quite different from the energetic sound ATEEZ is known for, especially during this pivotal time in their career.

A Busy Season for ATEEZ

On June 26, ATEEZ released GOLDEN HOUR: Part.5, which debuted just two days later with a headline performance at London’s BST Hyde Park. This EP marked a significant achievement, earning the group their third No. 1 on the Billboard 200, with an impressive opening of 228,000 equivalent album units. The lead single “BAD” gained traction on local charts, partly due to a viral dance, solidifying ATEEZ’s first entry on the Billboard Global 200. Additionally, the inaugural 82WORLD: LA festival dedicated to ATEEZ sold out, further underscoring their rapid ascent to stardom.

Despite the whirlwind of success, Hongjoong appeared relaxed and casual during a video call in August, dressed simply in a cut-off V-neck shirt and adorned with silver rings, including a single black-painted nail — a nod to the Polished Man campaign aimed at ending violence against children. “We are so busy these days,” he remarks, “but finally I get to chill a little here.”

Exploring New Musical Directions

When Hongjoong released “ENOuGH,” he emphasized that it represents a stepping stone rather than a definitive solo departure. “If I give you a new solo debut, maybe I (will have) prepared more than one year,” he explains. “But for this one, I made this song in April in L.A.” The song was a reflection of his need to explore new creative avenues amidst the busyness of ATEEZ.

During the songwriting process, he sought to convey a specific message rather than focus solely on catchy sounds. “I always walked with ATEEZ, and I’m really happy with that. At the same time, I’m 27 now, and I did eight years with ATEEZ. I made so many songs for ATEEZ and myself too, and now I think I have to get more experience because doing that will reflect to ATEEZ again and myself.”

Self-Discovery Through Music

As ATEEZ’s leader and a prolific songwriter with nearly 200 officially registered songs, Hongjoong has also ventured into new territories. His role as a music director in the indie film Hallucination, which was screened at the Jeonju International Film Festival, and his contribution to the K-POPS! soundtrack alongside Anderson .Paak and Jay Park highlights his versatility. Next month, he will make his debut as a solo artist with a live DJ set under the moniker NO1 at EDC Korea.

Despite his numerous accolades, Hongjoong feels that the beginning of this year was a period of self-reflection. “I really thought I knew myself very well,” he shares, but he soon realized that he was still learning about himself and his musical style. This contemplation became pivotal in blending his evolving artistry with his established persona in ATEEZ.

The Message Behind ‘ENOuGH’

The title of his new song emerged from his journey of self-discovery, encapsulating themes of contentment and self-acceptance. “I felt not enough,” he admits, reflecting on a lifelong pursuit of something that would make him feel whole. He finds that this search can feel daunting but realized that fulfillment can come from appreciating what one already possesses.

The song resonates with listeners, as he believes many experience similar feelings of deficiency in their own lives. “These days, I think many people find that something can be lacking […] but we don’t have to fear the lacking. If we focus on something that we already have, it makes me feel enough.” The emotional tone of “ENOuGH” may sound like a romantic serenade, yet Hongjoong embraces its duality. “I don’t want to expose a very specific person or specific thing, but that’s why I started this song,” he adds.

Collaboration with Bazzi

Bazzi was a natural choice for collaboration, having influenced Hongjoong during his formative years. Their connection was solidified at the BST Hyde Park Festival, where the two artists initially met. “His songs were very big inspirations to me, so I talked about that too,” he recalls, leading to a seamless collaboration process where they quickly established a creative rapport.

The energetic exchange led to the realization that Hongjoong had multiple songs in progress, emphasizing his tireless work ethic. “After I made this song, I actually have two, three more songs that I made,” he reveals, showcasing his determination to continue crafting music that resonates with his evolving identity as an artist.

Visualizing the Music

The production of “ENOuGH” extended beyond audio as Hongjoong conceptualized its music video before the song’s completion. He envisions an interstellar journey representing his experiences within ATEEZ. “This whole story started from me,” he explains, drawing parallels to his desire for exploration and self-growth. His envisioned narrative takes viewers with him through space, representing a personal quest for understanding and fulfillment.

The journey is an extension of Hongjoong’s quest for clarity and expression, culminating with a metaphorical landing on Bazzi’s planet, representing time and introspection. “In my fast life, I always felt that lack or deficiency,” he summarizes, signifying the transformative nature of this artistic endeavor.

Future Pursuits

With each new experience, Hongjoong remains focused on long-term ambitions rather than immediate success. “I’m really happy with every achievement we’ve had, but I’m still preparing for the next step,” he maintains, underscoring the importance of sustaining ATEEZ’s legacy through continuous growth.