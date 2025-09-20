Henry Cavill Reveals Injury With Bandaged Leg After ‘Highlander’ Filming

Henry Cavill Shows Bandaged Leg Following His ‘Highlander’ Injury

Henry Cavill shows a bandaged leg following his ‘Highlander’ injury, giving fans an update on his condition after sustaining an injury during training for the highly anticipated reboot of the iconic franchise. In a heartfelt post on social media, the actor, known for his roles in major blockbusters, shared images showcasing his recovery process and offered a glimpse into his life beyond the film set.

A Peek into Cavill’s Recovery

Just a week after Entertainment Weekly reported the news of his injury, Henry Cavill took to social media to share a photo revealing his foot elevated and seemingly in a cast. Fans were quick to express their support, and a second photo caught a lighter moment featuring Cavill with his pet bulldog. His post included a caption from the poem “Invictus” by William Ernest Henley, reflecting his resilient spirit during this challenging time.

Impact on Production Schedule

The injury prompted a pause in production for the ‘Highlander’ reboot, originally slated to begin filming soon. This delay is a setback for the project, which now looks to restart filming in early 2026. The new iteration of ‘Highlander’ aims to reinvigorate the franchise that first captivated audiences in 1986, featuring iconic performances by Christopher Lambert and Sean Connery. Cavill’s portrayal of Duncan MacLeod is anticipated to bring a fresh perspective to the beloved character.

Franchise Legacy and New Direction

The legacy of the ‘Highlander’ franchise includes a TV series that aired from 1992 to 1998, chronicling the immortal Scottish swordsman’s epic battles across different time periods. Directed by Chad Stahelski, known for his work on the ‘John Wick’ series, this new film promises to explore the depth and complexity of the storyline while maintaining fidelity to its roots. As Stahelski once remarked, he envisions the franchise as capable of “actually sustain[ing] a good universe”—a sentiment that speaks to both the challenges and opportunities ahead.

What’s Next for Cavill?

Aside from his role in the ‘Highlander’ reboot, Henry Cavill has a busy slate ahead. He will reprise his role as Sherlock Holmes in Netflix’s upcoming film ‘Enola Holmes 3,’ alongside Millie Bobby Brown. Additionally, Cavill is set to star in the action thriller ‘In the Grey’ directed by Guy Ritchie, featuring co-stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Rosamund Pike. Through these projects, Cavill continues to showcase his versatility and commitment to varied roles, promising fans much more on the horizon.

As Henry Cavill shows a bandaged leg following his ‘Highlander’ injury, it’s clear that the actor remains optimistic and resilient. His journey through recovery highlights his dedication, both to his craft and his fandom, as they eagerly await his return to the screen.