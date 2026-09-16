Heartwarming Tale of Julián: A Dominican American Boy's Journey

Cartoon Saloon, the beloved Irish animation studio known for its stunning tales rooted in folklore, has embraced the vibrant Latino culture of Brooklyn with its latest film, “Julián.” Following in the footsteps of their Oscar-nominated works like “The Secret of Kells,” “Song of the Sea,” and “Wolfwalkers,” the studio is now channeling a different narrative sphere with a lively adaptation of Jessica Love’s acclaimed 2018 children’s book, “Julián is a Mermaid.” This colorful story promises to resonate with audiences through its exploration of identity and acceptance in a rich cultural tapestry.

Exploring Identity Through Imagination

At the heart of “Julián” is the imaginative seven-year-old Julián, voiced by Knyght Darius Jac. As he embarks on a journey to meet his grandmother Carmela (Milcania Diaz-Rojas) for the first time in Brooklyn, his vibrant creativity dances around him, conjuring sea creatures in an expression of unfiltered joy. His father gently remarks to Carmela that Julián is different, hinting at the boy’s unique identity without imposing strict definitions. Neither the book nor the film confines Julián within the rigid boundaries of traditional masculinity, allowing him to explore his preferences for colorful clothing and jewelry freely.

A Culture Shock in a New Home

Julián’s experience living with Carmela introduces him to a world distinct from his own, filled with Dominican culinary delights and societal expectations he is yet to understand. While Carmela, an immigrant who cherishes her roots, holds a firm hand in her household, she also actively engages with Julián’s fascination with the ocean and, eventually, mermaids. His friendship with a group of neighborhood girls leads to an exciting adventure as he learns about the annual Coney Island Mermaid Parade—setting the stage for his quest for the perfect costume.

A Visual Celebration of Cultural Authenticity

Visually, “Julián” departs from the subdued elegance of Love’s original illustrations, opting for a brighter, more cartoonish style. The film revels in the fluidity of water, a motif that enhances Julián’s fantasy sequences and evokes imagery reminiscent of Hayao Miyazaki’s “Ponyo.” The inclusion of the Orisha deity Yemayá, introduced to Julián by a compassionate bodega owner, adds a layer of cultural depth and showcases a nuanced portrayal of masculinity in the community.

Cultural Nuances and Authentic Voices

Directed by Louise Bagnall, alongside co-directors Guillaume Lorin and Mark Mullery, “Julián” emphasizes cultural authenticity through key creative choices. Casting Diaz-Rojas as Carmela infuses the character with a rich personality, her performance transitioning fluidly between English and Spanish. This representation highlights the complex identity of someone who has built a life in New York while remaining connected to Dominican heritage. Bagnall and her team also enlisted Juliany Taveras, a non-binary, queer Afro/Indigenous Dominican American, to write the screenplay, ensuring a genuine portrayal of the intersections explored in the story.

A Tale of Acceptance and Belonging

While “Julián” deftly navigates the challenges faced by its protagonist—his vibrant identity often clashes with societal expectations—the film ultimately celebrates self-acceptance and resilience. Julián’s colorful mermaid costume attracts both admiration and scrutiny, particularly from Carmela’s gossipy friends and other boys. However, rather than altering himself to fit a mold, Julián remains true to who he is, finding acceptance not just within his immediate environment but also in the rich connections developed with his Dominican roots.

Conclusion: A Delightful Animation Experience