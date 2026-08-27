Brooklyn Beckham Stands Up for Nicola Peltz Against Critics

In a heartfelt appeal, chef Gordon Ramsay has urged Brooklyn Beckham to reconsider his ongoing feud, particularly in light of recent events involving his wife, Nicola Peltz. As a close friend of David and Victoria Beckham, Ramsay’s insights carry weight, especially following Brooklyn’s public posts that hinted at familial tensions.

Advice from a Friend

In a February 2026 interview with The Sun, Ramsay shared his thoughts on the situation, stating, “I want Brooklyn just to take a moment to yourself and just remember you’re half-mum, half-dad.” He emphasized the significant contributions his parents have made to his life, asserting, “They’ve done more for you than anyone will do in your entire life—any father-in-law, let me tell you.”

A Complex Relationship

Ramsay acknowledged the difficulty Brooklyn faces as he seeks independence. “It’s a very difficult situation,” he noted. “And listen, I love him. His heart is incredible, but it’s hard, isn’t it, when you’re infatuated. Love is blind. They say it for a reason.” He expressed respect for Brooklyn’s desire to carve his own path, adding, “But remember where you came from and honestly, one day you’re not going to have your mum and dad, and you need to understand that.”

Family Dynamics

Brooklyn’s brother Cruz Beckham has also weighed in on the situation. During an interview on Brooklyn’s 27th birthday, Cruz was optimistic about reconciliation, stating when asked if he believed a truce was possible, “I hope so.” This perspective resonates with Ramsay’s comments, illustrating a longing for unity within the Beckham family.