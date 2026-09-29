Heartwarming Photos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in UK





Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have returned to the UK after several years in California, and a close friend of the couple has provided a rare glimpse into their new life back home. The couple relocated to focus on their family while managing private business endeavors, following their decision to step back from royal duties.

Photos Shed Light on Their New Family Life

Kelly McKee Zajfen, described as Markle’s best friend, shared several photos on her Instagram account, showcasing moments of the family’s everyday life. Zajfen visited the UK with her son, allowing her to reconnect with Markle, Harry, and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, who, at ages 7 and 5 respectively, are adjusting to a new school year in the UK.

The images released by Zajfen capture the couple enjoying traditional British fare in a local pub, spending time outdoors, and engaging in playful activities with Zajfen’s son, Jack. Reflecting on the visit, Zajfen expressed her joy, stating, “Having the best time. 🤍 There’s something so special about getting a taste of this magical place with my bestie, and having my sweet Jack along for the adventure.” She further noted, “Family time is just what the heart ordered. With a side of mashed peas and fish n chips! All of it has filled my heart.”

In a heartfelt conclusion, Zajfen thanked the locals whom they encountered during their stay, highlighting the kindness shown to Markle and her family. “It’s been beautiful to witness,” she added.

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