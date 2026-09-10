Harry Styles Reveals Exciting 2027 Together Tour Schedule

Harry Styles has exciting news for fans: he will be adding more dates to his highly successful Together, Together Tour. In an email sent to his followers on Wednesday evening, the beloved artist expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the overwhelming support he has received since launching the tour.

New Dates on the Horizon

Styles began his message with gratitude, saying, “When we decided to do the 2026 tour, I knew it would be special, but what you turned it into was far beyond what I could have imagined.” He emphasized his love for making music and connecting with fans, stating, “I love being with all of you and being a part of the love and joy you all create together every night.” This sentiment led him to announce that he will be adding dates for 2027.

A Journey of Music and Connection

Initially, Styles found the idea of extending the tour to be “daunting.” He reflected on his long career, noting, “Being an artist is the only life I’ve ever known really; I have been doing this since I was 16 years old, and I feel like the luckiest person in the world to still be sharing these moments with you.”

Looking Ahead

The artist mentioned that he would announce the “final cities” of his tour soon. “After that, I don’t know what comes next for me, but I know that I’m excited to find out,” he shared. He concluded his email with enthusiasm, saying, “I can’t wait for us to keep dancing with all our friends. I hope to see you there.”

Gratitude for Fans

In closing his note, Styles expressed deep appreciation for those who have supported him throughout his journey: “Thank you for coming out to see us and for all the love and support you’ve given me over the years.”

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