Harry Styles Shades Ex Taylor Swift's MSG Wedding News

Harry Styles, known for his charming persona and playful wit, recently took the stage at Madison Square Garden, where he made light of the venue’s diverse functions. This humorous moment came just under two months after his ex, Taylor Swift, tied the knot with NFL star Travis Kelce at the same iconic location on July 3.

Styles’ Lighthearted Tribute

During his concert on August 29, Styles quipped, “We’re at Madison Square Garden, home of the world champion New York Knicks! And they also do weddings.” His playful reference drew laughter from the audience, highlighting the unique intersection of personal and professional lives in the world of music.

A Bittersweet Absence

While Swift and Kelce celebrated their love surrounded by about 1,000 family and friends, Styles had to miss the wedding due to a scheduling conflict. The 32-year-old musician was busy performing at Wembley Stadium in London just hours prior to the ceremony, demonstrating his commitment to his ongoing Together, Together tour.

No Bad Blood

Interestingly, Styles’ fiancé, Zoë Kravitz, attended the wedding solo, showcasing that there appears to be no animosity between the former couple. The amicable tone of Styles’ jokes reflects a sense of camaraderie, suggesting that both he and Swift have moved on gracefully.