Harry Styles’ Marathon Shoes: The Secret to His Speed

Harry Styles, known for his eclectic style and musical talent, has added another impressive feat to his repertoire: clocking a sub-3-hour marathon in Berlin. The pop icon completed the race in two hours, 59 minutes, and 13 seconds, significantly improving from his Tokyo Marathon time earlier this year. With his performance, the focus has turned to the shoes that helped him achieve this milestone.

Styles opted for the Nike Alphafly 3 for his marathon endeavors, maintaining his preference for this footwear from Tokyo to Berlin. The sneakers, retailing at $295, are engineered with cutting-edge features like a carbon plate for energy return and Nike’s Atomknit upper for optimal breathability and support.

The Berlin Marathon saw Styles running incognito, registering under the pseudonym “Sted Sarandos,” a nod to Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos. Despite his incognito attempt, Styles was spotted and photographed with Paralympic Gold medalist Richard Whitehead, who humorously noted the encounter on Instagram.

Aside from his marathon achievements, Styles has kept a relatively low profile of late. He concluded his world tour for the album “Harry’s House” and took on acting roles in films such as “My Policeman” and “Don’t Worry Darling.”

The choice of the Nike Alphafly 3 aligns with the preferences of many marathon enthusiasts, thanks to its performance-enhancing features. Available in multiple colorways, this shoe model has become a favored pick for competitive runners striving to shave minutes off their race times.