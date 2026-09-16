Harry Shum Jr. Stands Strong After DWTS Premiere Criticism

As “Dancing With the Stars” kicks off another exciting season, Harry Shum Jr. has already made a significant impression. Known for his previous role as Mike Chang on “Glee” and his experience as a backup dancer for high-profile artists like Beyoncé and Jennifer Lopez, Shum Jr. is not just relying on his dance background this time around.

Harry Shum Jr.’s Dance Background

Despite his extensive dance experience, Shum Jr. emphasizes that it alone does not guarantee success in the competition. “I think a lot of people who had dance backgrounds don’t make it very far,” he remarked in an interview with E! News following the September 15 premiere. “That tells you everything you need to know about what the show is. It’s beyond just dancing. It’s like storytelling—who you are, your personality, your connection between, not just your partner, but with the audience.”

Finding Depth Beyond Dance

Shum Jr. shared his newfound appreciation for the multifaceted nature of the show, revealing, “I used to see it as dancing only, and when I watched last season, I was like, ‘Oh, there’s just so much more.’” His insights signal a deeper understanding of what it takes to succeed on “Dancing With the Stars.” The artistry lies not only in technique but also in how contestants connect with viewers through their performances.

High Scores and Steady Focus

In the premiere, Shum Jr. and his partner Jenna Johnson made a strong statement with their cha-cha, earning the highest score of the night at 21. Despite this promising start, Johnson remains grounded, reminding both of them that the competition is just beginning, with only half of the contestants having performed so far. The journey ahead will demand as much strategy and personal connection as it does skill on the dance floor.