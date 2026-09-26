'Hanuman Ansh' Global Release Strategy Revealed by Hombale Films

Indian devotional film “Hanuman Ansh” has made waves on the international stage, grossing over $3.5 million outside its home territory since Hombale Films undertook its global distribution. The company, known for blockbuster franchises like “K.G.F” and “Kantara,” has shared insights into the strategies that fueled this impressive international run.

Film Overview and Cast

Directed and written by Vishal Chaturvedi, who adapted the screenplay from his own book, “Divine Detour: That Changed My Life,” “Hanuman Ansh” follows the spiritual journey of Lakshman Das, a boy who leaves home after the death of his mother in pursuit of the divine. His years of wandering and meditation lead him to become Neem Karoli Baba, revered by his followers as Maharaj-ji. The film stars Shobhinaw Satyaa in the titular role alongside Chandan Anand, with Vihaan Shedge portraying the teenage Maharaj-ji, and Anil Rastogi and Purnima Tiwari in supporting roles. Chaturvedi produced the film with Ragini Sona, Namrata G. Singh, and Anupriya A. Nagar through his Swambhu Media Network.

Strategic International Release

Delving into the success of the film’s global distribution, Hombale Films producer Chaluve Gowda stated, “Our strategy involved taking ownership of all global territories and collaborating with the biggest local partners in each region to ensure the best possible release footprint. By leveraging the data and learnings from our previous releases like ‘Mahavatar Narsimha,’ we were able to tap into the right locations and cinema chains. This targeted approach has yielded spectacular numbers.”

The film premiered internationally on September 11, marking a significant first for Hombale Films as it distributed a project outside its own productions. Gowda expressed confidence in the film, emphasizing its alignment with the company’s vision of globalizing Indian stories.

Box Office Performance

Leading the overseas revenue, North America contributed $1.8 million, comprised of earnings from the U.S. and Canada. Other markets included Australia and New Zealand, which provided $606,716, the Gulf Cooperation Council at $577,870, and the U.K. with $269,837. Additionally, Singapore generated $61,334, Europe brought in $41,171, while the rest of the world accounted for $483,006.

On the home front, “Hanuman Ansh” has demonstrated remarkable resilience after a modest beginning. Opening in India on August 7 on around 250 screens through Cinépolis India, the film garnered positive word-of-mouth, propelling its reach to over 2,000 screens. Within seven weeks, it has collected ₹340.7 crore ($35.5 million) despite a production budget of approximately ₹2 crore ($209,000).

Future Prospects