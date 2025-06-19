Halsey Halts Show to Rescue Fan from Flames

In an act of quick thinking during a recent concert in Pittsburgh, Halsey halted their performance to prevent a potential accident involving stage pyrotechnics. The singer, known for hits like “Bad at Love,” demonstrated their vigilance and concern for safety by intervening just in time to save a crew member from harm.

A Timely Intervention

While performing in Pittsburgh on June 14, Halsey noticed a videographer moving toward a danger zone on stage. As they sang “Without Me,” they spotted the individual nearing an area where pyrotechnics were about to ignite. The artist attempted to discreetly warn the cameraman by mouthing, “Get out of the way,” and gesturing for them to move aside. However, when the cue was missed, Halsey took decisive action.

Swift Action by Halsey

Without interrupting the flow of the show, Halsey leapt into action. They shouted, “There’s pyro coming! Move!” and rushed to push the videographer to safety, just seconds before the flames erupted. The timely intervention underscored Halsey’s commitment to the well-being of their team, ensuring the concert proceeded without incident.

Resuming the Performance

After the close call, Halsey, who shares a three-year-old son named Ember with ex Alev Aydin, returned to the center stage. A nervous giggle reflecting the tension of the moment punctuated their return to the spotlight as they resumed singing, “Tell me how it feels, sitting right there…”. Despite the scare, the performance continued seamlessly, showcasing Halsey’s professionalism.

Halsey’s quick response in a potentially dangerous situation highlighted their attentiveness and care for those working behind the scenes, an admirable trait that left a lasting impression on fans and crew alike.