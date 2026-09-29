Gracie Abrams Captivates with 'Look at My Life' on Fallon

Gracie Abrams is making waves with her latest album, Daughter From Hell, which she released in July. The talented musician recently showcased her artistry on The Tonight Show, delivering a heartfelt performance of her song “Look at My Life.” With the support of a live band, Abrams brought an impassioned energy to the stage, capturing the audience’s attention and further solidifying her place in the music scene.

Album Success and Critically Acclaimed Production

Debuting at the top of the Billboard 200 chart, Daughter From Hell marked Abrams’ first-ever Number One album, achieving an impressive 124,000 equivalent album sales. The project, produced by Aaron Dessner of The National, also features writing contributions from notable artists such as Justin Vernon (known as Bon Iver), long-time friend Audrey Hobert, and Abrams’ partner Paul Mescal, who co-wrote “Imaginary Friend.” This collaboration highlights the strong network of creatives that surround Abrams and the personal stakes behind her music.

Exploring Identity and Change

Abrams shared insights about her new album with Rolling Stone, describing it as a deep exploration of the “in-between quality” of life. She explained, “The theme to me is trying to paint an accurate picture of all of these different versions of who you are in this decade when you are sort of one foot in a past life and one foot in the future.” This thematic duality resonates with many listeners navigating their own transitions.

Reflecting on her songwriting journey, Abrams expressed that the album stemmed from a period of introspection following a break after touring. “Being in your 20s is so strange and weird; it can feel lonely in a new way and it can feel like thrilling in a new way,” she noted during an exclusive show at Bowery Ballroom prior to Daughter From Hell‘s release. “You imagine your future differently all of a sudden and then your adolescence still feels like it’s like right behind.” This candid reflection connects with the universal experience of growing up and the complexities of young adulthood.