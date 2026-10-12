Grace Helbig Faces Brain Surgery to Remove Two Tumors

Grace Helbig, the beloved YouTuber and comedian, is prioritizing her health as she faces a significant medical challenge. Just days after cancelling the Canadian leg of her Let Me Get This Off My Chest tour due to experiencing “numbness” in her legs, Helbig shared an update with her fans about her health situation.

Health Update: Brain Tumors Detected

In an Instagram video posted on October 12, Helbig revealed that she was diagnosed with two tumors in her brain. In her characteristic humorous style, she quipped, “And they’re both brain tumors,” while also referencing her ongoing battle with breast cancer that began earlier this year. “I ended up coming to the emergency room, and they found two tumors in my brain because she missed me. My cancer missed me,” she said.

Facing Surgery with Optimism

At 41 years old, Helbig is remaining optimistic despite the difficult news. She shared that the tumors are operable, which brought her a sense of relief amid a time filled with uncertainty. “There was a moment in time where it wasn’t certain. Quite scary,” she reflected.

A Resilient Journey