Grab The Home Depot's Must-Have Halloween Skeleton Before It's Gone

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As Halloween approaches, some shoppers are getting a head start on their spooky decorations, with The Home Depot’s viral 12-foot skeleton at the top of their lists. Known affectionately as “Skelly,” this towering skeleton has become a staple of Halloween decor since its debut, often selling out quickly every year.

Why Skelly Stands Out

Originally taking the internet by storm in 2020, the giant skeleton continues to capture the imaginations of Halloween enthusiasts. Even though the season is still months away, the excitement around Skelly remains high, with stocks available on The Home Depot’s website at the time of this writing. However, potential buyers are urged to act fast, as its popularity means it could sell out at any moment.



Going fast!

Skeleton Features and Customer Praise

Priced at $299, this decorative marvel includes unique features such as “LCD LifeEyes, movable arms, and app-controlled functions,” transforming it from a standard decoration into an interactive experience. At 12 feet tall, Skelly isn’t just a typical lawn ornament; its sheer size is equivalent to that of a great white shark or a billiards table.

For those seeking a less imposing figure, The Home Depot also offers a six-foot version of the skeleton. Customers have praised both versions for their ease of assembly and sturdiness, especially in unpredictable weather—particularly during the intense conditions found in New England. Reviewers unanimously agree that Skelly delivers the creepy ambiance that Halloween demands.







More Than Just Scary Decor

The fun doesn’t stop there; Skelly boasts additional capabilities that can elevate any Halloween setup. According to The Home Depot, it can “play music, record voice, and is motion-activated,” ensuring that no trick-or-treater, goblin, or ghoul can escape the spine-chilling surprises it offers.

If you’re looking for even more spooky options, The Home Depot has a range of other animatronics, including a dinosaur, scarecrow, and an impressive Grim Reaper. However, if classic Halloween decor is more your style, grabbing Skelly is a must before it vanishes from stock again.