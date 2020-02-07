The gluten free diet has become very popular in the last few years because more and more people with an intolerance for gluten started following this program. The gluten free diet is used mainly by people who suffer from celiac disease, because the program helps to keep under control the symptoms and it can prevent the complications.

The gluten free diet is a complex program which can be really hard to follow at the beginning. After a while, people get used to the changes in their lifestyles and to the restrictions in their diets. Find out next everything about the gluten free diet! Remember that the gluten free diet is not recommended for people who don’t have an intolerance for gluten, although many people use it for weight loss.

People with gluten intolerance can experience cramps, abdominal pain, diarrhea, articular pain and other symptoms which can destroy the quality of life.

Before starting this diet, it is very important to talk to a professional nutritionist, because there will be big changes in your lifestyle and eating habits. These changes can affect you, and you have to know what to expect.

What can you eat during the gluten free diet?

Maybe you didn’t know this, but there are many gluten free products. Here are some of them:

1. Eggs

2. Meat like fish or poultry

3. Fruits

4. Vegetables

5. Beans, seeds

6. Dairy products

7. Corn

8. Flax

9. Amaranth

10. Buckwheat

11. Rice, potato, bean flours

12. Quinoas

13. Tapioca

As far as drinks are concerned, you should know that there are many off them which you are allowed to consume. These drinks don’t contain any gluten, and therefore are totally safe for you:

1. Water

2. Fruit juice

3. Wine

4. Sherry

5. Liqueurs

6. Fizzy drinks

You have to eat as simple as possible, and you have to avoid the processed foods and all the products which contain additives or preservatives. You are not allowed to consume bread, beer, cakes, candies, cereals, pastas, snack foods or sauces unless they are labeled as gluten free products.

If you follow this diet step by step, you will feel better in no time. You will see how your celiac disease symptoms improve within a few weeks. Other symptoms may need more time to improve, but you will get there.

The gluten free diet is in fact a process, and you need some time to get used to it. But you have to understand that diet is what you need in order to feel better.