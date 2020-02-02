Low Sodium Diet: Health Benefits of the Low Sodium Diet

A low sodium diet is useful to anyone, because of its many health benefits. If you consume too much sodium, your body can start retaining more fluids. People with high blood pressure or heart diseases can suffer because of that.

If you want to avoid becoming ill, you have to start following a low sodium diet. It is not a very restrictive diet, but if you are a person that eats a lot of salt, it can be rather difficult for you to change this habit. At first, it is possible you will not feel the taste of the foods you eat. This sensation will slowly disappear and you will become a fan of low sodium dishes and products.

Here is everything you need to know about a low sodium diet. Pay attention to the next few lines and convince yourself to start a low sodium diet.

What is sodium?

Sodium is not salt. Salt contains a combination of sodium and chloride. Sodium is a mineral that helps maintaining a normal level of fluids in your body. Too much sodium can harm your body and it can bring a lot of problems.

How much sodium can you eat during a low sodium diet?

When you are on a low sodium diet you need to eat less than 2400 mg a day. Your body doesn’t need too much sodium to function.

Health benefits of the low sodium diet

As mentioned at the beginning of the article, a low sodium diet can bring a lot of health benefits. People with a cardiovascular disease, with congestive heart failure can benefit from this diet. Also, those with high blood pressure and hypertension, those with systolic and diastolic blood pressure can feel better when they are on a low sodium diet.

What can’t you eat during a low sodium diet?

When you are following a low sodium diet, you are not allowed to consume foods with a high sodium content. Here are some of these products:

– Processed meats: bacon, ham, sausage

– Fast foods: potato chips, frozen meals

– Milk

– Beets

– Celery

– Soy sauce

– Worcestershire sauce

– Garlic/onion salt

You have to always check the labels of the products you purchase to make sure you don’t consume to much sodium.

What can you eat during a low sodium diet?

There are some foods you can eat when you are on a low sodium diet. Here are some of these foods:

– Unprocessed foods

– Most vegetables

– Fresh fruits

– Fresh foods

– Fish

– Poultry

– Pork

– Beef

– Lamb

– Whole grains

– Spices like: black pepper, mustard

– Garlic, parsley, basil, oregano, ginger

– Vinegar

– Beans, peas

– Lentils

– Rice

– Pasta: macaroni, noodles

– Barley

– Honey

– Sugar

– Yogurt

– Coffee

– Tea

Study Shows Low-Sodium Diet Plan Can Reduce High Blood Pressure as Properly as Some Medications

(ARA) – A brand-new research published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology says that women who limit their salt intake can considerably reduce their high blood pressure.

As a matter of fact, the research, which looked at the health and wellness advantages of a low-sodium diet regimen for postmenopausal women, showed that some women’s blood pressure reduced by 16 points is as high as it would be gotten out of some blood pressure-lowering drugs.

The research study tracked 35 healthy postmenopausal women with systolic blood pressure (the greater number in an analysis) from 130 to 159. For 3 months, half the team walked quickly 30 to 40 minutes a day, at the very least 4 days a week, yet had their usual diet. The others restricted their complete salt consumption to regarding a tsp (3,000 mg) each day, while keeping their normal level of tasks. The systolic high blood pressure went down for both teams five points amongst women who worked out, as well as 16 points among the ladies who consumed little salt.

Yet transforming eating behaviors to reduced sodium consumption can be less complicated stated than done. The Mayo Center and NoSalt salt alternative provide some suggestions for stocking your kitchen area and consuming low sodium products at home that can assist the developing of a healthier consuming routines and lowering your blood pressure.

Make a list. Strategy your meals regular and also consider of all the active ingredients you’ll need on your grocery store checklist. Don’t forget morning meal as well as some snacks. Make sure to check out tags of prepared foods and stock up on fresh fruits and vegetables.

Acquire fresh. Normally, fresh foods are healthier than prepared foods because you can regulate what ingredients are included. Fresh foods normally have far better color, taste and nutrients.

Don’t go shopping on an empty belly. If you are shopping when you’re starving, you’re more probable to purchase foods you do not require, which may include high quantities of fat and salt.

Consider labels. Require time to review tags and contrast comparable foods. Choose those that are most nourishing.

Stock your kitchen intelligently. Healthful foods aren’t always hard to find or pricey. Options like low-fat or fat-free milk as well as cheeses, brownish or white rice, bagels, pasta, beans (black, red as well as navy beans, for instance), skinless chicken and also extra-lean cuts of beef all add to decrease fat and sodium levels.

Use healthful food preparation methods. Prepare with much less salt as well as little or no oil or other fat. To improve flavors, utilize onions, natural herbs, spices, vinegar and salt replacements like NoSalt salt choice. Reducing the amount of meat in stews and also covering dishes and replacing lower fat dairy products, such as decreased fat cream cheese and sour cream, also help. Grill, broil, roast or stir-fry foods rather than frying them.

The Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension eating plan is a tested technique to reduced high blood pressure. This diet plan is a mix of reduced saturated fat and salt that emphasizes fresh vegetables and fruits, low-fat milk items as well as advises limiting sodium intake to 3,000 milligrams (regarding one teaspoon) daily. That might feel like a whole lot, however due to the fact that salt is concealed in several foods (for example, one cup of skim milk includes 127 milligrams of salt), salt consumption can accumulate swiftly.

Typically, it takes around 6 weeks for taste buds to become used to much less salted foods, specialists claim. But once you start and also clear up into the routine, you’ll observe many advantages of an improved diet regimen. As well as following a low-sodium diet doesn’t indicate you can’t consume foods you enjoy. It’s a matter of checking out labels and also making great food selections…

The low sodium diet is very useful and it is recommended to those who want to live a longer and healthier life. Try it yourself and feel better in no time!