Global Premiere of Lisa's Inspiring Documentary 'Always Lalisa'

Blackpink’s Lisa is taking her talents beyond the group with the upcoming release of the feature documentary, “Always Lalisa.” This highly anticipated film will grace IMAX and theaters worldwide starting October 12, as announced by Sony Music Vision.

A Deep Dive into Lisa’s Journey

Directed by Sue Kim, “Always Lalisa” chronicles a pivotal year in the artist’s life as she steps away from Blackpink for the first time since childhood. It captures her transition into a solo career, her ventures in acting, and her brand-building efforts, all while she attempts to maintain a semblance of her private life. Following its limited theatrical run, the documentary is slated for an exclusive streaming release on YouTube Premium in 2026.

Voices from Sony and Trafalgar

Tom Mackay, president of Sony Music Vision, expressed enthusiasm about the project, stating, “Lisa’s music resonates with fans across the globe and we hope this film creates that same powerful connection.” Mackay also highlighted the excitement of collaborating with YouTube Premium to bring the film to a global audience.

Marc Allenby, chief executive of Trafalgar Releasing, called the documentary an unguarded look at Lisa’s journey from Blackpink stardom to global acclaim. “Blinks have been waiting for this story, and we are proud to give them the opportunity to celebrate her incredible journey together in cinemas worldwide,” he remarked.

YouTube’s Support for Lisa

Lyor Cohen, global head of music at YouTube, praised Lisa for building a strong bond with her fans through the platform. “There’s no better place to share her story than on YouTube, giving her millions of fans a front-row seat to her evolution as an artist,” Cohen affirmed.

Premiere and Rising Stardom

“Always Lalisa” will premiere at the 2026 Toronto Film Festival before its theatrical release. This year, Lisa’s profile has soared, marked by her performance of “Goals” alongside Anitta and Rema at the opening ceremony of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, making her the first female K-pop and Thai artist to achieve this milestone. She also performed solo at Coachella 2025, participated as the first K-pop artist on the 2026 Met Gala host committee, and presented at the 2026 Golden Globes.

Expanding Her Artistic Horizons

Lisa made her acting debut as Mook in HBO’s acclaimed series “The White Lotus” and is juggling multiple projects, including starring in and executive producing the action film “Tygo” for Netflix, alongside an untitled romantic comedy currently in development. Fans can look forward to her upcoming EP, “Press Play,” set for release on October 23, featuring the first single, “SaWaDika,” which dropped on September 3.

In a remarkable feat, Lisa became the first K-pop artist to hold a Las Vegas residency. Her four-show series, “Viva La Lisa,” at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, sold out in under ten minutes and is scheduled for November 13-14 and November 27-28.

Production Details