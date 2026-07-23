RHOSLC’s Lisa Barlow Breaks Silence After Co-Stars’ Breakups

Lisa Barlow of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City appeared to address her castmates’ recent relationship news with a public post that some viewers read as a subtle jab. The Instagram share — posted July 22 — came as fellow RHOSLC stars Whitney Rose and Angie Katsanevas both reportedly ended their marriages earlier this week.

The Instagram post

Lisa Barlow posted a couple’s portrait of herself and husband John Barlow on Instagram July 22, captioning the photo, “Partners in it all.” The image also tagged Vida Tequila—the spirits company the pair cofounded in 2003—alongside acknowledgment of their sons, Jack Barlow, 21, and Henry Barlow, 14. The Real Housewife, known for being a fast-food superfan, shared the post as news surfaced about the breakups involving her castmates.

Fan reactions

Some followers read the post as a pointed contrast to Rose and Katsanevas’s newly single status. One commenter wrote, “you are so shady! but relationship goals tbh,” while another reacted, “They should’ve focused on their marriages instead of yours LMAO.”

Barlow’s response to the chatter

Barlow appeared to shrug off the speculation on her Instagram Story, posting a sunglasses selfie with the line, “I’m not pacing my life and businesses based on anyone else. I just live MY life.” Her captioned couple photo and subsequent Story suggest she is remaining focused on her marriage, family and business despite the surrounding attention.