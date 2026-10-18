Glamour Unleashed: 2026 Academy Museum Gala Highlights

The red carpet has officially been rolled out at the Academy Museum Gala, marking one of the most extravagant nights in Hollywood. This year’s event promises to deliver the glitz and glamour that attendees have come to expect from this star-studded affair.

A-List Guests Expected to Attend

As the celebration unfolds, a dazzling lineup of celebrities is set to grace the red carpet. Among the anticipated attendees are music superstar Taylor Swift, actors Connor Storrie, Jessica Biel, and Justin Timberlake, as well as reality star Kim Kardashian. Other stars expected include Jacob Elordi, Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria, Salma Hayek, Inde Navarrette, Nia Long, McKenna Grace, Rosé, Sabrina Carpenter, Drew Starkey, Janelle Monáe, Pamela Anderson, Charles Melton, Alexander Skarsgård, and fashion mogul Tom Ford, among many others.

Honoring Industry Icons

The sixth annual gala, which supports the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, includes special honors this year. Charlize Theron will receive the prestigious Icon Award, Colman Domingo is set to be recognized with the Vantage Award, and the Luminary Award will be presented to legendary filmmaker John Carpenter. Taylor Swift is also scheduled to perform, adding to the excitement of the evening.

Co-Chairs and Host Committee

This extravagant event is co-chaired by renowned filmmakers Robert Rodriguez and Steven Spielberg, along with actress Kate Capshaw. The host committee features a who’s who of Hollywood, including Jessica Alba, Judd Apatow, Leslie Mann, and several others such as Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Adrien Brody, Georgina Chapman, Jon M. Chu, Kirsten Dunst, and Regina Hall, among many others. Notable names like John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Rami Malek, and Demi Moore are also part of the lineup, ensuring a celebration filled with star power.

Stay Tuned for Red Carpet Highlights