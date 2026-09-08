Portuguese Artists Withdraw from Festival Featuring Jerry Seinfeld

In a significant turn of events, several acts have announced their withdrawal from the inaugural MEO Commedia a La Carte Fest (Lisbon International Humour Festival), which is set to take place from October 29 to November 1. The festival, headlined by American comedian Jerry Seinfeld, has sparked controversy, particularly due to comments Seinfeld made regarding the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict.

Artist Withdrawals Linked to Controversy

Actress Inês Aires Pereira took to social media on Saturday to express her decision to pull her show, Namastê, from the festival, citing her objection to another participant who “insistently defends ideas and acts that I consider indefensible.” She emphasized the need to avoid normalizing “[a] genocide,” although her post did not specify which act she was referring to. This sentiment was echoed by the comedy duo Cebola Mol, composed of Eduardo Madeira and Filipe Homem Fonseca, who also announced their withdrawal, stating, “We will celebrate justice, freedom and joy with you on another occasion.”

Others Follow Suit

Additional artists who have decided to withdraw from the festival include the musical act “Tributo Pop,” featuring Carolina Deslandes, Tatanka, and Bárbara Tinoco, as well as the group Conjunto Cuca Monga, comedian Pedro Tochas, and visual artist Vhils (Alexandre Farto). The reasons for these withdrawals have not been disclosed publicly.

Backlash Against Seinfeld

Jerry Seinfeld’s participation in the festival has been met with critique due to his previous comments comparing the Free Palestine movement to the Ku Klux Klan during an event at Duke University. He stated, “Free Palestine is, to me, just — you’re free to say you don’t like Jews,” which sparked outrage and subsequent backlash from various corners, including the entertainment industry.

Cebola Mol’s social media post included an illustration of themselves alongside a watermelon, a fruit recognized as an unofficial symbol of Palestinian solidarity, due to its colors mirroring the Palestinian flag. The sentiment around the Gaza conflict remains highly contentious, and Seinfeld’s remarks have reignited discussions about responsibility and accountability within the entertainment industry.

The Bigger Picture

The recent withdrawals highlight a growing trend where artists are increasingly vocal about geopolitical issues, particularly regarding the Israel-Gaza conflict. The calls for accountability extend beyond this festival, with discussions emerging over the participation of other individuals in various projects amid the ongoing discourse surrounding the topic. In this atmosphere, names such as Kevin Zegers and Macklemore have also faced scrutiny for their comments and actions related to the Israel-Palestine situation.