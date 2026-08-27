Georgia's Kiran Reddy Wins Miss Teen USA 2026 Crown

A new star has emerged in the world of beauty pageants. At the conclusion of Miss Teen USA held on August 27, 2026, Kiran Reddy from Georgia was crowned the winner, succeeding 2025 titleholder Mailyn Marsh.

A Historic Win

“It feels so surreal,” the 18-year-old expressed to reporters immediately after the ceremony. “And I’m so blessed to represent Georgia and be the first winner.” Reddy’s victory marks a significant milestone as she becomes Georgia’s inaugural Miss Teen USA and the first Indian American to secure the title of Miss Teen Georgia, which she won back in July.

Inspiring Future Generations

Along with her crown, Reddy took home a $25,000 prize, but her aspirations extend far beyond the pageant stage. With her eyes set on becoming a doctor, Reddy attributes her passion for medicine to her father, who owns a medical practice where she spent countless hours as a child. “I want to be the role model I always needed growing up,” she stated, highlighting her commitment to inspire others through her journey.