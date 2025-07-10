Gaza Voices Shine at Amman Festival Through Masharawi’s Initiative

In the swirling complexities of Gaza‘s ongoing conflict, a powerful initiative is shedding light on individual narratives from this troubled region. Rashid Masharawi, a Gaza-born filmmaker renowned for works like “Curfew” and “Ticket to Jerusalem,” has embarked on an ambitious project, From Ground Zero, to transform raw human experiences into cinematic expression. This initiative, which showcases personal stories from Gaza at the Amman International Film Festival, aims to elevate voices often lost amidst the chaos.

Transforming Numbers Into Humans

Gaza-born Rashid Masharawi’s project, From Ground Zero, is dedicated to elevating personal stories from Gaza, shifting the focus from statistics to human experience. Known for his innovative films, Masharawi’s initiative empowers emerging filmmakers to document life amidst conflict, transforming anonymous figures into narratives with “names, eyes, colors, dreams.” Through this lens, audiences gain access to intimate portrayals that challenge typical media representations.

From Short Stories to Expansive Documentaries

Initially conceived as a workshop, From Ground Zero led to the creation of 22 short films, each a vivid vignette running a few minutes. The follow-up, titled From Ground Zero+, expands this vision with longer documentaries, some lasting up to an hour. With several projects already completed, Masharawi’s initiative continues to develop, with post-production taking place in France. “As long as the war continues, our cameras will continue,” Masharawi asserts, emphasizing the shift from news to storytelling in these films.

Tales of Resilience and Humanity

Creating personal stories from Gaza comes with unique challenges. Filmmakers faced difficult conditions, such as scarce electricity and Internet access in high-risk zones. Yet, out of these adversities emerged films rich with resilience and humanity. One poignant short film, “Jad and Natalie,” captures a story of love and loss, perfectly encapsulating Masharawi’s aim to convey “something deeply human, far from the news.” Another tale, “Taxi Wanissa,” reveals the resilience of a makeshift taxi service in the absence of fuel, highlighting the filmmakers’ ability to capture life’s complexity amidst tragedy.

Global Impact and Cultural Preservation

The powerful collection of personal stories from Gaza has reached audiences worldwide, screening at over 350 festivals and being recognized at prestigious events like Toronto and the Cannes parallel sessions. These films have been shown at global institutions such as Unesco and the United Nations, reinforcing the importance of memory and solidarity. “For me, it’s also about memory,” Masharawi emphasizes, underscoring cinema as a tool for cultural preservation and identity retention.

Continuing the Journey

As Masharawi looks toward the future, he envisions an enduring impact rather than commercial success, focusing on history’s unyielding power. His belief that “no war lasts forever” is a testament to the resilience inherent in personal stories from Gaza. While challenges persist, Masharawi remains committed to providing a platform for these narratives, reinforcing that “this is not my film. This is our film.” Through his initiative, Gaza’s stories continue to find their voice, ensuring their place in both memory and history.