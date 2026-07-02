Gary Glitter Faces Charges in Disturbing Child Sex Case

Gary Glitter, a once-renowned British pop singer, is facing new legal troubles as he has been charged with historic sex offenses, including a serious allegation of intercourse with a girl under the age of 13. These charges mark another chapter in the troubled history of the disgraced artist, whose real name is Paul Gadd. As this case unfolds, it continues to draw significant attention due to Glitter’s infamous past and the gravity of the charges.

New Charges Emerge

BBC News reports that Gary Glitter has been officially charged with multiple historical offenses, including one count of unlawful intercourse with a minor under 13. Additionally, charges include three counts of indecent assault on a girl under 14. These incidents allegedly occurred between 1978 and 1981 in Kensington, London.

At 82, the former musician is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on August 5. The allegations led to a Metropolitan Police investigation, which began after they were reported in January of the previous year. Gadd was interviewed regarding these claims in July 2025.

A Look Back at Glitter’s Troubled Past

Known for his stage name, Gary Glitter, Gadd rose to fame in the 1960s with hits like “Do You Wanna Touch Me” and “I Love You Love Me Love.” His musical career saw him sell over 20 million records and attain significant chart success, solidifying his place in British pop culture. However, his fame plummeted dramatically following multiple criminal convictions.

In 1997, Glitter was convicted for possessing child pornography, which marked the beginning of a series of legal issues. His actions led to further charges in various countries, including his deportation from Cambodia and a conviction in Vietnam for obscene acts with minors in 2006.

Recent Legal Developments

Upon his return to the U.K., Glitter was placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register. In 2012, he was arrested again as part of Operation Yewtree, a large-scale investigation into child abuse within the entertainment industry sparked by the Jimmy Savile scandal. This led to his 2015 conviction for multiple offenses, including attempted rape and indecent assault, resulting in a 16-year prison sentence.

Although released on license in February 2023, Glitter returned to prison in March 2023 after violating the terms of his release. His subsequent parole application was rejected in 2025, continuing a lengthy pattern of legal issues for the disgraced singer.

As Gary Glitter faces these latest charges, the case highlights the ongoing repercussions of past actions and the enduring search for justice for his victims.