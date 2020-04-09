Funniest Tweets from Drake’s Toronto Mansion

New photos of Drake’s Toronto-based estate—referred to as The Embassy—show up in the current concern of Architectural Digest. “Because I was building it in my hometown, I wanted the structure to stand firm for 100 years. I wanted it to have a monumental scale and feel,” claimed Drake. Photos from the content had followers of the rap artist separated on social networks, with some saying that the extravagant home’s layout is a little bit excessive.

Drake is a musician that likes to flex, and flaunting his immense Toronto-based estate is no exemption to that policy.

New photos of the “Nice for What” rap artist’s lush home is showcased in the current issue of Architectural Digest. And there’s no rejecting that the layout is jaw going down. Per the publication, it gauges an enormous 50,000 square feet. It consists of facilities such as an NBA regulation-sized basketball court, marble Art Deco-influenced describing, several lounge spaces, and, naturally, a “world-class” recording workshop. It all creates a realm Drake supposedly refers to as The Embassy.

“Because I was building it in my hometown, I wanted the structure to stand firm for 100 years. I wanted it to have a monumental scale and feel,” Drake claimed. “It will be one of the things I leave behind, so it had to be timeless and strong.”

The launched pictures from the content spread, nonetheless, left followers separated, sharing their perplexity over the debatably gaudy flair (we still enjoy you, Drake!) on Twitter, naturally. Have a read at several of the craziest responses to Drake’s indoor preference listed below…

Me every time Drake posts his house pic.twitter.com/rItvkTuEAI — Marissa 🤍 (@marriedtodrizzy) April 8, 2020