Frankie Grande Hints at Debut Project with Ariana Grande

Frankie Grande is set to make waves in the music world with an exciting announcement: his first-ever collaboration with his sister, pop icon Ariana Grande. This much-anticipated project, a remix of “Hotel Rock Bottom,” will be featured on the deluxe version of his debut album, releasing this Friday. The collaboration brings together the siblings for a personal and evocative musical journey.

Debut Album Gets a Starry Addition

Frankie Grande’s debut album, “Hotel Rock Bottom,” which was released on June 27, will soon include a remix featuring Ariana Grande. The project represents a milestone for Frankie as he transitions from Broadway performances to the music industry. The track “Hotel Rock Bottom” gains a deeper significance with Ariana’s contribution, blending their voices in harmony on the soulful chorus: “Ended up in Hotel Rock Bottom/ Don’t know how I got here, that’s my problem/ Might not be paradise, I gotta stay the night.”

Behind the Collaboration

A snippet shared on Instagram has already created buzz, with Frankie expressing, “This song is so personal to me, and having her on it makes it even more meaningful. Can’t wait for you to hear it!!” Ariana responded, “love you so much 🥹🥲 ♡ so proud of you and grateful to be a part of this deluxe!” This revelation highlights the bond between the siblings and their shared excitement for this creative endeavor.

Personal Reflection and Artistic Growth

In a statement before the album’s release, Frankie remarked, “This album holds pieces of me I’ve never shared before, parts that were broken, parts that healed, and parts that still ache a little.” His words reveal the vulnerability and personal exploration central to “Hotel Rock Bottom.” The upcoming deluxe version, including the collaboration with Ariana Grande, offers fans deeper insights into Frankie’s artistic evolution.

A New Chapter for Ariana

While Ariana Grande is no stranger to the music scene, her recent focus has been on acting, with her portrayal of Glinda in the anticipated film “Wicked” and its sequel “Wicked: For Good” set to release this November. Additionally, she will grace the screen in the fourth installment of the “Meet the Parents” franchise next year. This collaboration marks a rare musical appearance for Ariana, adding a unique dimension to her vibrant career.

This first-ever collaboration with her brother Frankie Grande is a moment fans won’t want to miss, marking a significant chapter in both of their careers.