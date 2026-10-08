Former Bard President Steps Down Amid Epstein Email Controversy

Leon Botstein has abruptly resigned from all positions at Bard College, bringing an end to his tenure as president after more than fifty years. This decision follows scrutiny regarding his past association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a relationship that has drawn renewed attention in light of recent investigations by the House Judiciary Committee.

Allegations from the House Judiciary Committee

On Wednesday, the House Judiciary Committee shared a letter alleging that Botstein “likely enabled and possibly even participated in Epstein’s abuse while serving as Bard’s President.” This revelation coincides with an investigation led by Representative Jamie Raskin and Representative Madeleine Dean, who referenced a “startling” email from May 2014 sent from Botstein’s Bard email account. The correspondence questioned whether a woman Epstein was reportedly grooming was intended for him or if she was “being kept for yourself.”

Raskin remarked on the troubling nature of Botstein’s email, stating, “It is hard to construct any kind of innocent explanation for Botstein’s question and the surrounding events.” He highlighted the gravity of reaching out to Epstein, whom he described as “the most famous sexual predator of our time,” regarding a woman involved in trafficking.

Institutional Response and Botstein’s Denial

Bard College has stated that they will conduct a comprehensive review of the allegations and are cooperating with the House Judiciary Committee’s investigation. In a statement provided to Rolling Stone, Board Chair Brandon Weber affirmed the college’s commitment to a “full review” of the claims presented in the committee’s letter.

Botstein, in his own statement to The Guardian, denied any involvement in Epstein’s criminal activities, asserting that allegations of his knowledge or participation are incorrect. He expressed that his resignation was a measure to protect Bard College from distractions and to ensure the institution’s integrity, which he has served for over half a century.

Further Concerns Raised

The letter from the House Judiciary Committee also alleges that Botstein’s misconduct spans several decades at Bard. It cited reports of sexual misconduct, including inappropriate behavior such as groping and inappropriate questioning during tenure interviews. The committee accused Botstein of protecting other offenders and overseeing Title IX cases in a manner that raises serious concerns about propriety.

Title IX Oversight and the Role of the College President

Weber clarified in his statement that Bard maintains a fair and impartial Title IX process, and emphasized that since the 2015-2016 academic year, the college president has not held unilateral decision-making authority over Title IX investigations. Notably, Botstein presided over Bard College from 1975 until his recent resignation in 2026.