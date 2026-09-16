Former Assistant Director Alleges Wage Theft and Sexual Harassment Against Warner Bros. TV

A former assistant director for the acclaimed series Shrinking has filed a lawsuit against Warner Bros. Television and series executive producer Randall Winston, claiming wrongful termination after bringing forward complaints regarding wage theft and sexual harassment.

Allegations of Wage Theft and Sexual Misconduct

Mindy McKoin, who began her role as a key second assistant director in 2024, alleges that the production manipulated timecards, resulting in her and other crew members being recorded as working fewer hours than they actually did. Furthermore, McKoin claims that in a disturbing incident, Winston allegedly “grabbed and groped her left breast” during a wrap party in June 2024. The lawsuit, filed on Tuesday in California state court, seeks unspecified damages and comprises claims of sexual harassment, battery, retaliation, and wrongful termination.

Retaliation After Complaints

Following her hiring, McKoin asserted that her pay was shorted for a day’s work. Upon raising the issue, she was reportedly informed that production accounting had been instructed to alter her hours. By 2026, she had been named the sole key second assistant director for the show’s fourth season. However, her request for additional hours related to evening work was denied, prompting her to voice her concerns to Doozer Productions, the production company co-founded by Bill Lawrence, one of the series’ creators.

McKoin alleges that she faced fallout after escalating her complaints, particularly when producer Kip Kroeger confronted her regarding her discussions with Doozer Productions. In response to her claims of timecard alterations and wage theft affecting other crew members, the production accused her of speaking disrespectfully during a previous technical scout. Ultimately, she was terminated after insisting on appropriate compensation for her work on the separate Warner Bros. series Bad Monkey.

Inaction on Harassment Claims

In her lawsuit, McKoin asserts that her complaints of sexual harassment went unaddressed. She alleges that even after reporting Winston’s inappropriate behavior at the wrap party, no corrective measures were taken by Warner Bros. “Warner Bros. knew or should have known of the harassment — including through Plaintiff’s report to her direct supervisor — and failed to take immediate and appropriate corrective action,” states her attorney, Avi Gholian, in the complaint.

Continuing Impact of the Lawsuit