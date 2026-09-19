Flattering Hairstyles That Perfectly Suit Heart-Shaped Faces

When it comes to personal style, trends may ebb and flow, but the uniqueness of your individual features remains timeless. One of the most distinctive of these features is the shape of your face. Among the various shapes, the heart-shaped face stands out as particularly romantic and unique.

Understanding Heart-Shaped Faces

A heart-shaped face, often referred to as an inverted triangle or reverse triangle, is characterized by a wider forehead and a narrow chin. This face shape offers a beautiful canvas for various hairstyle options that enhance its natural allure. To gain insight into styling this shape, we consulted Eric Marshall Wright, the owner of the Eric Marshall Salon located in Nashville.

Hairstyles that Complement the Heart Shape

According to Wright, the key to flattering a heart-shaped face is to echo its dimensions in your hairstyle. “To accentuate this face shape, you just repeat the actual face shape in your haircut because width is at the forehead,” he explained. This technique helps create a harmonious balance that accentuates the beauty of your features.

The Power of Bangs

Bangs are particularly effective for those with heart-shaped faces. They not only soften the angles of the forehead but also add attractive balance to the overall look. If you’ve been contemplating a new hairstyle, consider this your sign to go for bangs!

Styling Tips and Product Recommendations

Exclusively for E!, Wright shared his go-to styling products and tools that he uses in the salon, as well as tips on how to achieve similar results at home. Familiarizing yourself with these products can make it easier to maintain your hairstyle and keep it looking fresh and stylish.

Avoiding Common Mistakes

While experimenting with hairstyles, it’s also important to be aware of potential missteps. Wright advises avoiding styles that add excessive volume at the crown, which can emphasize the width of the forehead. Instead, aim for cuts that provide structure while maintaining a soft, flowing look.