First Thing Kanye West Will Certainly Change when He Ends up Being President of United States

Kanye West has revealed he’s competing for President of the United States – and this is the initial thing on his to-do list.

The rap artist hubby of Kim Kardashian formerly stated he would certainly compete President in 2024, relatively to stay clear of going head-to-head with his companion and currently President Donald Trump.

But after changing his mind and determining to kick-start his political job this year instead, he might discover himself in the White House earlier than anticipated.

Back in 2018, when he initially revealed his interest in the Presidency, Kanye disclosed the initial thing he would certainly do when he ended up being the Leader of the Free World – relabel the President’s aircraft.

He wrote on Twitter: “When we become president, we have to change the name of the plane from Air Force one to Yeezy force one.”

Yeezy is Kanye’s label and the name of his clothing line, and plainly, he assumes it’s a darn reputation for a Presidential airplane also.

Kanye, that stunned the world when he showed up at Trump Tower for a conference with Donald Trump the day after he was chosen President, after that took place to inform why he enjoys his Leader a lot.

The celebrity that shares four youngsters with spouse Kim called Trump his “brother” and stated that they both have “dragon energy.”

He tweeted: “You don’t have to agree with Trump, but the mob can’t make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.”

But it appeared Kim had not been as well delighted with the tweet, and promptly called Kanye, informing him to set the record straight.

He later on included: “My wife just called me, and she wanted me to make this clear to everyone. I don’t agree with everything Trump does. I don’t agree 100% with anyone but myself.”

It followed Kanye tweet and deleted his greatest hint yet that he was most likely to compete President in 2024.

He shared a photo of 5 the same posters hanging up on a wall surface outside what seemed a shop or office complex.

The pink posters included a black and white photo of his face, with the motto “Keep America Great” over him.

And near the bottom, there was a hashtag that checks out “#Kanye2024.”

Kanye shared the image on Twitter together with a reasoning face emoji; however, he deleted it within a couple of mins.

The motto resembled Trump’s “Make America Great Again.”

At the weekend break, Kanye revealed he was bringing his project ahead by four years.

He tweeted: “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for President of the United States! #2020VISION”…

Kim shared his talk about her very own Twitter account, including an American flag.