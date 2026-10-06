Filming Suspended for Danny Trejo's ICE Amid Local Outcry

Filming for Danny Trejo’s new project, “Pawn Shop,” has come to a standstill amid local protests in Livingston, Montana. The movie, which is reportedly centered around the fatal shooting of Renee Good by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers in Minneapolis, has faced backlash from community members unhappy with the disruption caused by its production.

Production Halted Amid Local Opposition

The film is co-produced by the Daily Wire, a right-wing media company established by conservative commentator Ben Shapiro, in association with Bonfire Legend, a production company founded by producer Dallas Sonnier in 2021. Their last joint effort, “Run Hide Fight: Infidels,” was released in 2026.

“Pawn Shop” began filming in Livingston at the end of September and was initially expected to wrap up by October 10. However, the Livingston city commission suspended its filming permits last Saturday after receiving complaints that local businesses were adversely affected by the crew’s presence, which they argued had not been communicated effectively.

Local Concerns Over Filming Operations

The Livingston Food Resource Center, a food bank in the community, highlighted that road closures and increased security personnel made it challenging for patrons to access food. “Since filming began across the street from our building, road closures and armed security guards have increased the barriers to accessing food,” the organization stated. “Our clients deserve to feel unequivocally safe accessing this essential resource.”

During the recent city commission meeting, officials indicated they would consult the city attorney to assess the situation and consider adjustments to the film’s permits.

Plot and Protests Surrounding “Pawn Shop”

The project has generated controversy beyond its on-set challenges. A script obtained by The Bulwark paints a picture of an Antifa siege on a Minneapolis pawn shop during anti-ICE protests. The narrative involves a Latino man’s arrest by ICE agents, who is later revealed to be affiliated with the MS-13 gang.

Critics have noted that the film appears to take a pro-ICE stance, as depicted in scenes where anti-ICE riots hinder law enforcement efforts, leading to a climactic shootout. A particularly troubling plot point features a woman in a “COVID mask” who collides with an ICE van, resulting in the death of a Latino agent and her own subsequent murder by the agent’s partner. This storyline has drawn scrutiny due to its similarities to the circumstances surrounding Good’s shooting in January.

Complications for Trejo

Trejo’s involvement in the film surprised many, given his history of advocating for immigrant communities. At 82, the veteran actor has previously supported campaigns such as #AyudaEnEspanol, which aimed to provide essential resources for Latino migrant farmworkers during the COVID-19 pandemic. In an interview with TMZ in 2025, he expressed empathy for families affected by ICE raids, encouraging them to “keep up hope” and help their neighbors.

Deadline has confirmed that Trejo, alongside fellow actors Harvey Keitel and Henry Thomas, was included in the film’s call sheet. Their casting adds an intriguing layer to the production, considering Trejo’s advocacy work and the polarizing subject matter of the film.