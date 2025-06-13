Fergie Believes Queen Elizabeth Communicates From Beyond

Sarah Ferguson, fondly known as Fergie, has shared a heartfelt and humorous tribute to her late mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II. At the Creative Women Platform Forum conference in London, the Duchess of York revealed a charming connection she feels with the Queen, especially through her love of animals and the corgis they both cherish. Fergie’s comments about how she believes Queen Elizabeth is “talking” to her highlight a touching bond that continues to resonate even after the monarch’s passing in September 2022.

Fergie’s Heartfelt Revelation

During her appearance at the conference, Fergie expressed her deep affection for the Queen’s two last surviving corgis, whom she and her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, adopted following the Queen’s death. The Duchess has always shared this remarkable bond with the royal family’s love for dogs. She shared her belief that Queen Elizabeth is “talking” to her through the various antics of the corgis. “I have her dogs. I have her corgis, so every morning they come in and go, ‘Woof, woof’ and all that, and I’m sure it’s her talking to me,” Fergie explained, drawing laughter and warmth from the audience.

The Royal Corgis Find a New Home

The Duke and Duchess of York had previously gifted Queen Elizabeth her last two corgis, Sandy and Muick, in 2021. Following the Queen’s passing, the beloved dogs returned to live with Fergie and Andrew at the Royal Lodge in Windsor. This situation not only brought the dogs back to family but also strengthened the Duchess’s emotional connection to the Queen. “Every time they run chasing a squirrel, I panic. But they’re total joys, and I always think that when they bark at nothing, and there’s no squirrels in sight, I believe it’s because the Queen is passing by,” she remarked, highlighting her belief in the spiritual bond she shares with both the corgis and the late monarch.

Finding Solace Through Care

For Fergie, caring for Queen Elizabeth’s cherished corgis has been a source of healing, particularly following her recent health challenges, which included a breast cancer diagnosis. In a heartfelt July 2023 Instagram post, she shared how she walks the dogs along the same paths that Her Majesty once frequented. Reflecting on her feelings, Fergie expressed how she would tell the Queen about the beautiful magnolia trees in the garden—something the monarch adored—as well as the primroses and snowdrops in Windsor, concluding that she hopes the dogs are enjoying the same walks the Queen loved.

Fergie’s resilience has been admirable; after receiving two cancer diagnoses within six months, she underwent treatment and was reported cancer-free by May 2024, according to her daughter, Princess Beatrice. Through it all, the corgis have not only provided companionship but also a comforting reminder of the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II and the enduring love that Fergie continues to feel for her mother-in-law.