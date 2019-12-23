50 Innovative Fake Nails that Will Impress Your Friends

Fake nails information, see if these nails are harmful or not, how long do they last, how much do they cost. Types of fake nails, how to apply and remove these nails.

Fake nails step-by-step tutorial and photos of the best designs of these type of nails for daily inspiration.

In a world in which hair extensions, body implants, facial botox, and fillers are a daily occurrence, fake nails are a minor change among all the others and still manage to be the talk of the town.

Nail art is popular among women of all ages and not just women! Unfortunately, not everyone is blessed with long glamorous nails.

Some people have to resort to all kinds of treatments in order to get what kind of nails they wish for. However, there is still one option that stays available at all times and it has been generating more and more uproar lately. We are talking about fake nails!

Fake nails are the epitome of creativity and show how one can create something from nothing. Even though, at the very beginning, people were kind of reluctant to try them because there was not so much information on this subject; fake nails turned out to be actually beneficial for the natural nails because fake nails allow them to grow to their fullest form while protecting them, not to mention that it serves for aesthetic purposes as well.

Types of Fake Nails:

Acrylic and adhesive : This is the oldest method regarding fake nails , but also the most durable and resistant in time. Acrylics are a mixture of liquid and powders. The powder is made out of polymers, molecules that initiate the entire process, while the liquid is made out of monomers, other molecules that need to come into contact with polymers in order to create strong fake nails . This method is highly used in the beauty industry because if quite fast and fairly cheaper than other options.

Are Fake Nails Harmful to Your Nails?

Well, the substances that fake nails are made of have been perfect for the last couple of years, if not decades. So, they should not harm your natural nails in any shape or form. However, there are cases in which fake nails prove to be harmful. For instance, nails made of gel require UV rays in order to cure them, so exposure to UV light for a long period of time might be detrimental to your health.

Then, if the artificial nails are not correctly applied or if there appears a gap between your natural nail and your artificial nail, that particular spot becomes a perfect place for bacterial or fungal infections. The same outcome can happen when fake nails are applied using unsanitary tools or if the artificial nails are too rigid and stiff.

Therefore, as in any other process, there are a couple of things that can go wrong. Your duty is to check beforehand all these facts and, in case you observe some sort of swelling, redness and pain, go to a specialist.

How long do fake nails last?

Fake nails usually last around three or four weeks. Of course, it also depends on how the nails were applied, the quality of the process, how much manual labor you do and for how long.

However, after four weeks, it would be better to remove them. Keep in mind that pulling them off or trying to cut them with any sharp object is never a good idea. If you do not know how to pull them off, then go a salon and let a specialist remove them or use a product or substance that is recommended in these kinds of situations.

Do fake nails usually hurt?

This is one of the most asked questions when it comes to fake nails. However, there is no definite answer to this. It is both yes and no. Here are some of the potential pain sources:

Allergic reactions : If you have sensitive skin, then the source of your pain will most probably be an allergic reaction to the acrylics and other substances used.

: If you have sensitive skin, then the source of your pain will most probably be an allergic reaction to the acrylics and other substances used. Bacteria/ Fungal Infections : Fake nails are founded on your natural nails and in the moment of the lifting, there remains a hole between your natural nail and your fake nail. That space if open to the water, soil, bacterial and fungal infections. This is why it is important to keep an eye on your nails after the procedure is done and even during the procedure, to make sure that all instruments are properly sterilized.

How to Remove Fake Nails

Regarding removal, fake nails can be removed either at home or at a salon. Of course, it is recommended to go to a salon and get them removed rather than doing it yourself, especially if it is the first time when you are doing it; however, removing them at home is not such a complicated task. There are some steps to be followed, such as:

The first step is to try to cut the fake nails as much as possible, as close to your natural nails as you are able to.

Then try to snatch the edges carefully, using the pointy end of the tweezers.

The third step is to pour some acetone-free nail polish remover in a recipient and keep your nails in the recipient for at least 30 or 40 minutes.

Test your nails from time to time, to see if the polish falls off by itself.

If it does not fall off by itself, use tweezers to remove gently the polish that got stuck to the nail.

How Much do Fake Nails Cost?

The cost of fake nails ranges greatly between nail technicians and techniques. If you can find a cheap but qualitative salon, they can get the job done for $10 (€7.78) or $20 (€15.57). However, if you choose a high-end salon or even spa, then you might spend between $60 (€54.1) and $120 (€108.2). Nevertheless, most average salons and specialists are willing to remove your artificial nails for a price within the range of $35 and $45, which means around €31.5 or €40.6.

These sums of money might not be within the reach of everyone; however, this should not be a reason to do it yourself at home, if you do not know how to do it and if you have never done it before. Even if you pull out of your pocket $100 (€90.2), it is ten times better to pay more and get less pain than vice versa, less quality and more trouble.

Fake Nails Step-by-Step Tutorial:

From the very beginning, it is important to know that if you intend to obtain good fake nails, then it would be better to make an appointment at a salon or at a Spa and take care of them professionally.

Indeed, there are so many good tutorials out there that manage to ease substantially your task, however, it does not compare with what a specialist can do for you.

If you are worried about the total cost of the procedure, then think that purchasing by yourself all the tools and the materials evens the amount of money you could pay at a salon, so you could actually make this cost-effective and qualitative if you resort to a technician.

How are fake nails applied?

Step 1 – Choosing the proper nails:

The first step in order to acquire fake nails is to choose the method you want in order to achieve fake nails. There are already painted and decorated fake nails that only need to be applied to the nail and there are also acrylics and gel nails that require more time and more tools.

Step 2 – Preparing your natural nails:

The second step after choosing a procedure is to take care of your natural nails. The most important part of this process is your own nails, in fact. It is extremely important to prepare them accordingly as well. You can clean them as much as you want, you can use different products, you can apply oils and supplements, whatever you consider necessary in order to keep them healthy throughout this whole process.

Step 3 – Going directly to the procedure:

After taking care of your own natural nails, of what kind of nails you want and of how the procedure should go, it is the moment to go straight to the procedure!

How to Apply Fake Nails at Home?

Instruments that need to be used:

Cotton pads; Q-tips; Nail buffer; Scissors/ tweezers/ clipper; Glue/ gel/ acrylics; Acetone-free nail polish remover; Synthetic brush; Cuticle balm; Nutritious oil; Paper towel;

Step 1 – Cleaning and buffing:

The first step in order to acquire fake nails is to clean the nails thoroughly, to buff then if it is necessary, to dry them carefully and to take care of your cuticles, in order to make sure that everything around the nail is dry and ready.

Step 2 – Cleaning, more cleaning:

The second step is to make sure once again that there is no nail polish left onto your nails, to clean them again with an acetone-free polish remover in order to get rid of any potential oils that might interfere with the whole process, oils that could crack the artificial nails or make bubbles.

Step 3 – Applying the fake nails:

After taking care of the nails, the third step is to finally apply the nails. If you have already purchased them, then you have to decide which nail matches with which finger and position them accordingly.

However, if you plan to construct them with acrylics or gel, then it requires more patience, accuracy and more tools in order to give them form, shape and resistance.

A small secret you should know is that you should start with your dominant hand; if you are right-handed, start applying the nails for your right hand, because it will be easier to apply the nails for your other hand with your dominant hand when you begin to lose accuracy.

Step 4 – Taking care of the sides:

Another important thing to know is that cuticles should also be in their best shape, in the sense that you should always have a stick at hand with which you can push your cuticles back very gently, to avoid getting them in the way. After making sure everything is alright, you should proceed to decorate them if you opt for acrylic and gel nails.

Step 5 – Ending the process:

The last step after applying the fake nails is to let them dry and to polish them, to add a hardening topcoat to make it shine and to use the Q-tip to clean whatever might remain stuck around the nails and onto the skin.

In conclusion, fake nails are both a luxury and a common thing for the majority of people! It is a luxury because there are so many methods one can use to obtain glamorous fake nails with many options for decorating, painting and adorning them! It is a common thing as well, because people accepted and embraced fake nails as something that does not prejudice their naturalness, but as something that embellishes it…

Fake nails are the outcome of a strenuous process, in which you invest time, materials and money. However, the result is always bound to astonish you!

Best Fake Nails