Experience Hollywood's Magic with New Expedia Video Series

The vibrant city of Los Angeles is set to capture the hearts of travelers and film enthusiasts alike with the launch of a new video series titled “Go Vacation on Location.” This initiative, a collaboration between the Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board and Expedia, aims to showcase the city’s most iconic filming locations that invite visitors to explore and experience the magic of Hollywood.

Exploring L.A. Through the Lens of Hollywood Location Managers

The series will be hosted by real Hollywood location managers who possess an intimate knowledge of the city’s film-friendly sites. These seasoned professionals will guide viewers through the locations made famous by the movies and television shows that have shaped Los Angeles’ cultural identity.

Writer and co-producer Harry Medved emphasized the crucial role of location scouts and managers in the creative industry. “Location scouts and managers are among the most important members of our industry’s creative teams and our communities’ best storytellers,” he said. “It’s a pleasure to help L.A. Tourism shine a spotlight on our unsung local heroes, bring them in front of the cameras and highlight their outstanding work in keeping production at home.”

Upcoming Episodes Featuring Iconic Locations

The inaugural episodes will highlight some of Los Angeles’ most recognizable sites. Tristan Daoussis, the location manager for films like “La La Land” and “Jumanji: Open World,” will host a downtown tour centered around the historic Millennium Biltmore Hotel. Additionally, Kelly Harris, known for her work on “Bel-Air” and “Melrose Place,” will take viewers to the famous Venice boardwalk, while Scott Trimble, who has worked on major films such as “Transformers” and “Star Trek,” will delve into the San Fernando Valley, beginning at the Valley Relics Museum.

Capitalizing on the Set-Jetting Trend

Eileen Hanson, chief marketing officer at L.A. Tourism, expressed enthusiasm about the series, stating, “Los Angeles is the original set-jetting destination, with an unparalleled connection to the films and television shows that inspire travel around the world. We’re excited to tap into this growing trend by giving visitors a deeper, more authentic way to explore our city through the locations they have fallen in love with on screen.” She emphasized that this initiative not only promotes tourism but also supports an industry vital to the local economy.

Collaborative Efforts and Production Insights