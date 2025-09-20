Exclusive Four-Inch Vinyls from Top Artists Now at Target

In a unique twist to the world of vinyl, Target has unveiled its ‘Tiny Vinyl’ collection, captivating music enthusiasts with limited-edition four-inch LPs. This innovative lineup offers fans a distinctive way to enjoy their favorite tunes while enhancing their collectible experience. These tiny treasures are playable on standard 33rpm turntables and feature exclusive tracks from a diverse roster of artists, making it a truly collectible endeavor.

Discovering the Tiny Vinyl Collection

Target’s Tiny Vinyl collection offers a fresh approach to vinyl collecting. These mini LPs, although just four inches in diameter, carry the full charm of traditional records. With artists like Gracie Abrams, KATSEYE, Sabrina Carpenter, and Ariana Grande contributing to the collection, fans are treated to exclusive recordings that are both nostalgic and novel.

Each Tiny Vinyl release is a limited-edition, individually numbered to add to its collectible charm. The collection captures the essence of favorite tracks, allowing fans to own a piece of musical history in a compact format. As a unique aspect of this collection, fans receive two singles per disc—one on each side—selected by the artists themselves.

A Nashville Collaboration

The Tiny Vinyl initiative originates from a Nashville-based company passionate about merging the thrill of unique collectibles with the universal appeal of music. Collaborating closely with artists, the team ensures that each record sleeve and label design reflects the artist’s vision. Official licensing adds authenticity and exclusivity to these releases, available primarily through Target both online and in-store.

Sustainability and Appeal

Target’s Tiny Vinyl collection not only appeals to collectors but also champions sustainability. By using only a fraction of the material required for a standard LP, these mini records are touted as environmentally friendly. Constructed with renewable resources, Tiny Vinyls offer a greener option for music lovers keen on reducing their carbon footprint while still enjoying high-quality sound.

With such a captivating selection of Tiny Vinyl releases from artists like The Rolling Stones, Creedence Clearwater Revival, and Lindsey Stirling featuring Sabrina Carpenter, music lovers have a unique opportunity to enhance their collections. Many of these releases are Target exclusives, making them even more sought after.

Where to Play Your Tiny Vinyl

To play these pint-sized records, Target also offers a selection of record players like the Victrola Re-Spin, a retro-style player available for an attractive price. Its compact design allows easy storage, making it perfect for spinning your Tiny Vinyl collection and experiencing the full richness of these miniature musical gems.